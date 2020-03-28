Census: Dane County continues to lead Wisconsin population growth, adding 4,747 residents in 2019

Dane County continued a decade-long trend of population growth in 2019, according to new estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The county gained about 4,747 residents last year, an increase of just under 1%.

That was the largest numeric gain among the 72 counties and the fourth-fastest growth rate, according to the census estimates.

The growth was fueled equally by natural growth — more births than deaths — and migration. Domestic migration accounted for about 30% of the growth and international migration about 20%.

The Madison metro area grew by 0.7% to 659,927, dropping one spot to 89th-largest in the country.

The second-largest numeric gain was in Waukesha County, which added 1,575 people. Vilas County, which gained 267 residents, had the fastest growth rate, at 1.2%.

Milwaukee County lost about 1,243 residents, or about 0.1% of its population, continuing a slide that began in 2016. It remains the state’s most populous county.

Twenty-four other counties lost residents as the state’s overall population grew by 15,028, an increase of 0.3%.