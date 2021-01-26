Celebrated golf course builder offers to redesign Madison’s Glenway course

“It doesn't have to be a zero sum game where I win as a golfer and you lose,” Keiser said. “We all benefit more if we're willing to share it.”

That approach aligns with one of the task force’s recommendations that the city should promote “wider utilization by the community of the golf courses to better integrate the courses into the wider park system for uses other than golf.”

Franklin said the foundation hopes to collaborate with Keiser about programming ideas, including picnic areas and movies in the park, to make the area inclusive and accessible for all community members.

She said Keiser’s proposed donation would bring a “fresh and innovative look to the infrastructure of Glenway golf course” and alleviate the costs the city would need to invest in the course. Also, Keiser’s expertise and reputation in the golfing world would add value to the course and parks system as a whole.

In Knepp’s memo, he pointed to six other recommendations from the task force and said the project “has the potential to serve as a prototype for future improvements of other City of Madison courses.”

Keiser hopes Madison’s Glenway could become an example of municipal golf for other cities to model.

“Golf is wildly popular, but the models are breaking down,” Keiser said. “The real win here would be if Madison offered a new model that other communities might follow.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.