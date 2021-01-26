Celebrated golf course builder offers to redesign Madison’s Glenway course

Golf course builder Michael Keiser sees an opportunity for Madison’s Glenway Golf Course on the city’s near west side to inspire a new framework for the struggling game that could inspire other cities to follow suit.
Keiser, who Golf Digest said "made golf great again" and created Wisconsin’s Sand Valley Golf Resort with his father in 2017, approached the city about a year later and offered to redesign and reconstruct the 9-hole course on Speedway Road.
“When I walked (Glenway), I was struck by just what a beautiful piece of property it was,” Keiser said. “It's really great golf land, and it's wide open and is the type of golf that I could play every day for the rest of my life.”
Keiser noticed golfers of all ages enjoying the course, which was something he began to think about after his son was born in 2018. He and his wife, Jocelyn, had made Madison their home, and Keiser wanted to have a place where he could be challenged as a golfer, teach his children to play and enjoy the game with his parents.
At the time, Keiser said no course in the city met that ideal, but Glenway offered the most potential.
“That's really where it started is our love for the city and the people and the outdoors and the culture of Madison,” Keiser said.
Under his offer to the city, Keiser and his wife would donate funds for the project, and he would redesign and reconstruct Glenway. If the project gains approval from the Board of Park Commissioners and City Council, among other necessary committees, it would involve closing Glenway this year.
The remaining three municipal golf courses — Monona, Odana Hills and Yahara hills — would remain open. Beyond 2021, the future of Madison’s courses is unknown as the system struggles financially and faces significant infrastructure challenges.
Among other benefits of Keiser’s proposal, Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp said it could be the method for moving forward on the goals laid out by the Task Force on Municipal Golf without relying on city resources.
“It is an opportunity to explore the vision set forth for the golf program and Madison parks,” Knepp said.
'Monumental' donation
Aside from staff involvement in the project, the project would be fully funded by Keiser. Madison would continue to own and operate the course.
Knepp said the donation, likely worth well into six figures, would be the largest to the golf program to his knowledge.
Knepp and Keiser declined to give a specific amount, but Knepp said it would likely cost the city more than $500,000 to rebuild Glenway’s nine greens and green complexes. Adding in acres of restoration work would likely put the cost to the city to do the work upwards of $650,000.
Madison Parks Foundation Executive Director Stephanie Franklin put Keiser’s proposed donation in the ranks of donors like John Olin, Daniel Tenney, Thomas Brittingham, Irwin and Robert Goodman and Jerry Frautschi.
“It’s monumental,” Franklin said in an email. “We could not be more grateful for Michael’s generosity of investing into the community he lives in. It is through gifts from our residents that help the Madison Parks Foundation expand and enhance our city’s beautiful parks and make them accessible and inclusive to the entire community.”
Madison’s Golf Subcommittee plans to discuss the potential donor-funded improvements at its meeting Thursday at 4 p.m.
Knepp said the project would not dramatically change the golf course itself, though significant changes to encourage more diverse uses and make the course more interesting would be a part of the project.
“But the goal is not to bulldoze Glenway and start over,” Knepp said. “One of the beauties of the space is it's a great golf course already and it's a great park already. We just want to collaborate to update some of that.”
Keiser’s offer comes as Madison’s four golf courses need millions in capital investment. According to a January 2020 report, the courses require between $34.7 million to $52.5 million in capital needs that include the clubhouses, green and bunker improvements, irrigation and stormwater capacity.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway created a task force in 2019 to explore options for the municipal courses. Last July, the group recommended closing 18 of the 36 holes at Yahara Hills, issuing a request for proposals for a private company or nonprofit to run the nine-hole Monona Course, subsidizing the golf courses with taxpayer money and leaving Glenway and Odana Hills intact.
“That's one of the big benefits to the city is we have a golf course that's been fully updated with professional design, professional development in a way that would allow us to not have to put resources into for the next quite a while,” Knepp said about the potential project.
Course improvements, conservation focus
Though Keiser’s plans aren’t final, the project would focus on enhancing the golf experience, promoting ecological restoration and layering uses of the public space. It aims to “highlight the natural beauty of the course by opening up key vistas,” incorporating native prairies, woodland edges and oaks, according to a memo from Knepp to the subcommittee.
The project would not include Glenway Woods, which is located next to the course.
Calling the greens the “heart and soul” of any course, Keiser said he would start by improving the nine existing at Glenway.
“Glenway is a big, broad, open, bumbling topography that's beautiful and has these small greens that don't have a lot of variety within them, so the first thing: open up the greens to create a variety of nine, larger greens,” Keiser said.
Keiser brings a conservationist approach to his projects. He and his father, Mike Keiser, drew inspiration from Aldo Leopold’s “A Sand County Almanac” when creating Sand Valley, located in Adams County about 100 miles from Madison. In the text, Leopold describes what would happen if the land was restored to the time before agriculture pines were planted.
Sand Valley now features 10,000 acres of restored savanna prairie with the goal of exceeding 200,000 acres.
“As it relates to (Leopold’s) ethic that can be applied anywhere, I think one of the big takeaways for me is that you need to have a public private partnership to really start to restore and repair landscapes at an industrial scale,” Keiser said. “If your goal is to truly do it on an industrial scale, government can't do it alone nor can private interests, and there needs to be a partnership.”
According to Knepp’s memo, the proposed design would restore native habitat, increase biodiversity and promote the long-term health of the landscape.
Keiser has seen success at modeling how European golf courses are used by the public, which is to encourage a variety of uses and activities, at Sand Valley. At the resort, the hiking and fat tire biking areas are integrated into the landscape that also includes golf.
“It doesn't have to be a zero sum game where I win as a golfer and you lose,” Keiser said. “We all benefit more if we're willing to share it.”
That approach aligns with one of the task force’s recommendations that the city should promote “wider utilization by the community of the golf courses to better integrate the courses into the wider park system for uses other than golf.”
Franklin said the foundation hopes to collaborate with Keiser about programming ideas, including picnic areas and movies in the park, to make the area inclusive and accessible for all community members.
She said Keiser’s proposed donation would bring a “fresh and innovative look to the infrastructure of Glenway golf course” and alleviate the costs the city would need to invest in the course. Also, Keiser’s expertise and reputation in the golfing world would add value to the course and parks system as a whole.
In Knepp’s memo, he pointed to six other recommendations from the task force and said the project “has the potential to serve as a prototype for future improvements of other City of Madison courses.”
Keiser hopes Madison’s Glenway could become an example of municipal golf for other cities to model.
“Golf is wildly popular, but the models are breaking down,” Keiser said. “The real win here would be if Madison offered a new model that other communities might follow.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.