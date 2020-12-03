Cecely Castillo, Larry Palm set to fill empty Dane County Board seats

Pending approval from the Dane County Board of Supervisors, an attorney who has worked with domestic abuse victims and youth justice and a former Madison City Council alder will join the board representing Districts 4 and 12.

Board Chair Analiese Eicher announced the appointments of Cecely Castillo to represent District 4 on the city’s southwest side and Larry Palm to District 12 on the north side of the city.

“I’m eager to work with both Cecely and Larry in the coming months,” Eicher said in a statement. “There is no shortage of issues facing Dane County. Their input and experience will be beneficial as we work through these challenges.”

Castillo, who will become the first Latina to serve on the board, is an attorney who worked for the Cook County, Illinois district attorney and was the policy director for former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Barbara Lawton. In addition to her experience working with domestic abuse victims and youth justice, she also worked in the area of women’s health.

