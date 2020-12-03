 Skip to main content
Cecely Castillo, Larry Palm set to fill empty Dane County Board seats
Dane County Board (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

The Dane County Board of Supervisors meets in the City-County Building in July 2019. 

 MICHELLE STOCKER

Pending approval from the Dane County Board of Supervisors, an attorney who has worked with domestic abuse victims and youth justice and a former Madison City Council alder will join the board representing Districts 4 and 12.

Board Chair Analiese Eicher announced the appointments of Cecely Castillo to represent District 4 on the city’s southwest side and Larry Palm to District 12 on the north side of the city.

“I’m eager to work with both Cecely and Larry in the coming months,” Eicher said in a statement. “There is no shortage of issues facing Dane County. Their input and experience will be beneficial as we work through these challenges.”

Cecely Castillo

Castillo, who will become the first Latina to serve on the board, is an attorney who worked for the Cook County, Illinois district attorney and was the policy director for former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Barbara Lawton. In addition to her experience working with domestic abuse victims and youth justice, she also worked in the area of women’s health.

Castillo will replace Richard Kilmer, who resigned from the board, and Palm will take over the seat of Paul Rusk, who died earlier this year.

[Dane County Supervisor Paul Rusk dies at 65]

CITY COUNCIL 14 (copy)

Ald. Larry Palm, District 12, speaks during the City Council meeting in April 2013.

Palm previously served as the city’s District 12 alder, representing the northeast side. He joined the Council in 2005, first representing District 15 but began serving as District 12 alder in 2012 following redistricting.

The appointed supervisors were selected following hearings on Monday and Tuesday. Four applicants interviewed for the District 4 seat, in addition to Castillo, while three others applied for the District 12 seat.

The Dane County Board will consider the appointments Dec. 17. If approved, Castillo and Palm will be sworn in and participate in the rest of the meeting. They would serve a partial term and could run for election in April.

