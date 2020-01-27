Catching up: Maple Ridge Orchard comes to agreement with state inspectors over cider press

"We appreciate that DATCP was willing to back down from their original position that would have required this small family farm to spend tens of thousands of dollars on their cider operation that they have been safely operating for years," Smith said in an email. "DATCP sat down with the family and took a much more reasonable position.

Domingo and Lisa Rodriguez said in an email, while they feel should have been exempted from the rule, they have decided to comply with the new requirements.

"Overall, we feel that we were treated in a courteous and professional manner, and have decided to comply with their requirements," Lisa and Domingo said in an email. "The alternative would mean to quit pressing cider or enter into a prolonged legal battle. At a time when small farms are quickly vanishing, scrutinizing a 12-acre apple orchard that’s only open 8-10 weeks of the year and has never had any health violations or complaints seems a bit silly."

Their agreement made clear that Maple Ridge would no longer have to spend tens of thousands of dollars of unnecessary changes to their cider press operation. Instead, they could just do a couple minor changes costing just a couple hundred dollars.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.