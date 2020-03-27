Casting absentee ballot as indefinitely confined to avoid voter ID requirement ruled unlawful by state agency

"They’re threatening the integrity of elections and needlessly exposing voters to disenfranchisement," according to the statement. "It is completely inappropriate for them to use a pandemic to advance their far-left agenda. At a time when our state should be coming together, it’s sad that liberal clerks see it as an opportunity for political gain.”

Gov. Tony Evers has remained adamant the election will proceed as planned for April 7 — a decision that Vos and Fitzgerald have supported. All three have strongly encouraged residents to vote absentee.

Local clerks had issued more than 741,000 absentee ballots as of Friday morning, a spring election record, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Nearly 200,000 absentee ballots have been returned so far.

The decision to hold the election in a time when nonessential travel and mass gatherings are banned in hopes of mitigating the respiratory disease's spread has drawn fervent criticism from poll workers, clerks and members of the public who argue doing so puts voters and poll workers at risk of infection.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission will convene Friday afternoon to discuss pending litigation related to the outbreak and Election Day procedures, supplies and poll workers, as well as absentee ballot procedures.