Cash bail amendment, expanded gun access proposal coming before Legislature Tuesday

Lawmakers are scheduled to vote Tuesday on a constitutional amendment that would provide more factors in setting cash bail as well as bills that would allow guns in cars on school grounds and prohibit some offenders from having dogs.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would likely oppose the proposals, which fall into the Republican election year strategy of being tougher on crime while expanding Second Amendment rights, though the constitutional amendment does not need Evers' approval.

Cash bail

An amended proposal, AJR 107, coming before the Assembly Tuesday would change the state Constitution by factoring in alleged violent offenders' charges, criminal record, public safety risk and "the need to prevent the intimidation of witnesses" in determining their bail amounts.

Under the state Constitution, judges can’t currently impose cash bail to prevent future crimes, only to ensure defendants appear in court. Judges may, however, add conditions to a person’s bail that seek to address public safety concerns.

The amended resolution is a narrower version of the original proposal, which pertained to all alleged offenders, not just violent ones. Unlike the amended resolution, the original one also would have authorized the Legislature to create a law allowing courts to deny release to alleged felony offenders upon the finding that the person may seriously harm community members.

Joint resolution author Rep. Cindi Duchow, R-Delafield, said the amended proposal comes after Republican lawmakers encouraged her to narrow the scope of the proposed changes.

"None of us want innocent people sitting in jail, but we walk a fine line to make sure we don't have violent felons out on the street where they can harm other people," she said. "So this way, by tying it back to just violent crime and past violent offenses, we're assuring that we're not going to just have someone who's a shoplifter sitting in jail."

She said her conversations with the state public defender's office, which has pushed for cash bail reform rather than bail expansion, did not play a significant part in her choice to amend the bill.

The public defender's office issued a statement for a hearing last month saying the constitutional amendment would lead to the increased detention of people presumed to be innocent and create the likelihood that judges would set excessive bail amounts. It also called for continued conversation regarding the amendment.

The proposed constitutional amendment comes after a man, released on $1,000 bail and charged with running over the mother of his child, drove through the Waukesha Christmas parade in November, killing six and injuring more than 60.

But the constitutional amendment precedes the Waukesha incident: It was first proposed in 2017 by Duchow and Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, who said the Wisconsin bail system has long needed to be reworked. Wanggaard’s companion Senate joint resolution was reintroduced in December, and Duchow’s in January.

For the proposed amendment to be implemented, it would have to be passed during two consecutive legislative sessions followed by a statewide referendum. It can’t be vetoed by the governor.

"I think there will be some debate, but I don't know who doesn't agree that violent offenders with a past violent history should not be out on the street," Duchow said regarding the Tuesday session, which will precede Evers' State of the State address.

Guns on school grounds

With Republican lawmakers saying current law needlessly exposes law-abiding citizens to potential prosecution, the Senate will vote Tuesday on a bill that would allow concealed carry licensees to bring guns in their vehicles on school property.

The bill, AB 495, passed the Assembly last month. It would likely be headed for a veto if the Senate approves it Tuesday.

Bill opponents, including the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Association of School Boards say increased gun access on schools would jeopardize student and faculty safety.

The bills' supporters, on the other hand, argue that people who forget their weapons in their cars and then drive onto school grounds to drop off or pick up their children should not needlessly be exposed to the criminal justice system.

Dog prohibition

Another bill coming before the Senate Tuesday would prohibit some people with felonies from owning dogs deemed as "vicious" by a humane officer or law enforcement officer, and penalize people who violate that prohibition.

For dogs to be deemed as vicious, it would need to have seriously injured or killed person without justification, or twice bit a person or "behaved in a manner that a reasonable person would believe posed a significant, imminent threat of serious physical injury or death to a person."

Under the bill, SB 536, people with convictions for homicide, felony battery, sexual assault and felony controlled substance violations would face $10,000 fines and up to six-year sentences if their "vicious" dog causes significant harm or death.

The ban would apply to people on extended supervision, parole, or probation for committing the serious felony. It would also apply for a 10-year period following incarceration for the felony, conviction for the felony if it doesn't include incarceration or the finding of not guilty by reason of mental illness for the felony.

COVID-19 vaccination

One bill coming before the Senate Tuesday, AB 675, would require employers to allow proof of prior COVID-19 infection as an alternative to vaccination and regular testing. The bill passed the Assembly on a party-line vote in January.

Another COVID-19 bill coming before the Senate, AB 299, would prohibit proof of COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of receiving business and government services. That bill passed the Assembly on a 60-37 vote last year, with Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez, D-Milwaukee, joining Republican lawmakers in voting for the bill's passage.

If the measures receive Senate approval Tuesday, they will head to Evers, who would almost certainly veto the bills.

The governor's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.