Cardinal-Hickory Creek: Regulators decline to reconsider controversial power line

Opponents said the commission should let the courts decide the fate of the 102-mile line between Dubuque and Middleton, or at least re-evaluate the need and economic benefits.

Commissioner Ellen Nowak said she favored rescinding the permit and voting again on the existing record as a way of expediting construction, but Chair Rebecca Valcq opposed the request, saying she stands behind her vote to support it.

“I stand by the procedure we followed. I stand by the record,” Valcq said. “If we rescind it … I’m abandoning my decision that it was in the public interest.”

Both rejected claims that Huebsch was biased or that the original approval was flawed.

“I will not concede that our process was tainted,” Nowak said.

Commissioner Tyler Huebner, appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to fill Huebsch’s seat, has recused himself because of his prior involvement with the case.

The commission agreed to reconsider the request after an Aug. 5 court hearing on the utilities’ request to put legal proceedings on hold.

