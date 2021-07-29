Cardinal-Hickory Creek: Regulators deadlock on controversial power line, let permit stand

The utilities, who have spent $126.4 million so far on the project to import electricity from Iowa, say the project is “critical to ensuring Wisconsin can transition to a cleaner, more reliable, and more affordable energy future” and that legal challenges could delay thousands of megawatts of new clean energy projects and put constraints on existing generators.

Commissioners have indicated they have no interest in revisiting arguments for and against the line, but opponents say any reconsideration of the permit must include a fresh review of the need and economic benefits in light of more than 2,000 megawatts of solar and battery storage projects approved.

“(T)he past 22 months have seen the applicants’ assumptions regarding the future of these technologies to be proven very wrong,” wrote Corey Singletary, CUB’s director of regulatory affairs. “Utility-scale battery storage systems, which the applicants represented as uneconomic during the proceeding, have been proposed by three Wisconsin utilities, including one of the applicants.”

Howard Learner, lead attorney for DALC and WWF, said the data used to justify the project is “at odds with today’s reality.”