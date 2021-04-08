Cap Times Talk: Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn

In recent months, Justice Brian Hagedorn has emerged as a key swing vote on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Elected in 2019 with the backing of conservative groups, Hagedorn was perceived as a member of the 7-member court’s conservative majority and he has voted with them often including recently when he authored the court's opinion overturning Gov. Tony Evers' most recent emergency order mandating masks statewide, arguing that it violated state law.
But he also broke with those colleagues this winter in several high-profile cases brought by the campaign of former President Donald Trump in efforts to overturn his defeat by Joe Biden in Wisconsin.
Hagedorn’s votes led to several 4-3 decisions that went against Trump’s interests and brought sharp criticism for the justice in some conservative circles. He said at the time that he sees the role of the court as a modest one: “Courts are not law declarers whenever an interesting legal question comes up.”
We are excited to bring Hagedorn virtually to a Cap Times Talk on Wednesday, April 28, 7-8 p.m. to speak with investigative reporter Katelyn Ferral about the court and some of its recent decisions. The discussion will be broadcast live on our Facebook page, but Cap Times members will have the opportunity to view the discussion in a Zoom webinar and pose questions to Hagedorn. Click here for more information about Cap Times membership.