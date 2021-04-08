Cap Times Talk: Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn

In recent months, Justice Brian Hagedorn has emerged as a key swing vote on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Elected in 2019 with the backing of conservative groups, Hagedorn was perceived as a member of the 7-member court’s conservative majority and he has voted with them often including recently when he authored the court's opinion overturning Gov. Tony Evers' most recent emergency order mandating masks statewide, arguing that it violated state law.

But he also broke with those colleagues this winter in several high-profile cases brought by the campaign of former President Donald Trump in efforts to overturn his defeat by Joe Biden in Wisconsin.