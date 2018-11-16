Historic preservation has been a high-profile issue in Madison for more than a year, since Mayor Paul Soglin ordered the removal of an official plaque honoring Confederate soldiers buried in the publicly owned Forest Hill Cemetery.
In April, the City Council voted to remove a second monument in the cemetery that named those dead and during that debate, Ald. Shiva Bidar said there are many other historical portions of the cemetery that aren’t officially designated: “There is plenty of history of Madison that one could have signs for and put in context.”
Which raises an interesting question: What should Madison commemorate that it hasn’t already?
The Cap Times has pulled together an excellent group to discuss that at the Goodman Community Center on Wednesday, Dec. 5. City government reporter Abigail Becker will moderate the panel, whose members are:
• Oscar Mireles, executive director of Omega School and Madison’s current poet laureate
• Michelle Robinson, research, data and policy associate for Race to Equity
• Missy Tracy, municipal relations coordinator for Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison
• Mai Zong Vue, president of the Hmong Institute
The event is free and the panel discussion portion of it will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Evjue Community Room of the Goodman Center, 149 Waubesa St. Afterward, city of Madison staff will conduct small-group listening sessions for those who want to stay to gather input for the city’s Historic Preservation Plan.
The panel talk is the latest installment in the 3-year-old Cap Times Talks discussion series. We hope to see you at this one. If you plan to go, please RSVP on our Facebook event page to give us an idea of how many people will be coming, but doing so is not required for attendance.