Cap Times Talk: Panelists discuss 'the good, the bad and the ugly' of gentrification in Madison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For Richardson, trying to keep up with skyrocketing housing prices and number of families displaced by them is a constant pressure as well. The Road Home helps homeless children and families find stable housing.

“As the prices of housing continue to rise, the wages are not rising,” Richardson said. “So a lot of times we have families that are working but are just making minimum wage. We try to be creative as an agency to find ways that we can support families with increased cost of housing. And that means through finding funding sources that can help with subsidies to supplement the income or creating a program on housing where we partner up with other developers.”

Morrison argued that gentrification has resulted in some positive benefits for the city, including the movement of students out of parts of downtown and into high-rise apartment buildings built specifically for them, making way for new development.

“When I left Madison, I had the sense it was only for students and for married people with children, and not a great place to be a young professional and certainly not a single young professional,” she said. “And I think that really has changed.”