Cap Times Talk: One-on-one with Russ Feingold

It's been almost a decade since Russ Feingold was one of Wisconsin's U.S. senators and his work in more recent years has taken him far from his home state, so don't miss the chance to hear him talk with Cap Times associate editor John Nichols in Madison.

The two will be on stage at the Atrium in the First Unitarian Society on Sunday, Feb. 23, talking about Feingold's work as an ambassador for the international Campaign for Nature to preserve biodiversity, as well as his stint as a U.S. envoy to the Great Lakes region of Africa. The state of politics in 2020 will be a likely discussion topic as well.

This Cap Times Talk is free and will run 7-8:30 p.m. at the First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive. Cap Times members will have preferred seating at the front of the room. For more information about membership, visit here.

Hope to see you there!