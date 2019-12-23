Cap Times Talk: Madison’s gentrifying neighborhoods — the good, the bad and the ugly

Madison’s rising property values are a sign of the city’s collective prosperity, but the higher prices for homes and apartments make both unaffordable for many. What are the costs of gentrification and how should the city respond?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cap Times will bring together an excellent panel to discuss those questions on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at the High Noon Saloon, led by city government reporter Abigail Becker. We are still working on the final panel lineup, but it will include Anne Neujahr Morrison, who is a principal at New Year Investments and a shareholder at Urban Land Interests; and Matt Wachter, the recently appointed director of the city’s Planning, Community and Economic Development Department.

This Cap Times Talk is free and will run 7-8 p.m. at the High Noon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Cap Times members will have preferred seating at the front of the room. For more information about membership, visit here.

Hope to see you there!