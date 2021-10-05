Cap Times Talk: Jon Leibowitz on surveillance capitalism in the digital age

As the former chair of the Federal Trade Commission during the first Obama administration, Jon Leibowitz was at the leading edge of policymaking on questions of data privacy.
We are thrilled to have him for a virtual Cap Times Talk on Tuesday, Oct. 19 with Capitol Bureau Chief Jessie Opoien to talk about surveillance capitalism in the digital age. They will discuss questions like how a handful of tech companies got access to so many intimate details of our lives and how it happened. What does "privacy" mean in the age of surveillance capitalism? What can and should the federal government do to rein in the grip that Big Tech has on our lives?
Leibowitz will be in Madison as the Policymaker in Residence for the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s La Follette School of Public Affairs, which is our partner in producing this event.
The live discussion, which will run 7-8 p.m., will be open to Cap Times members (click here for more information) and invitees of the La Follette School. Attendees will have the ability to pose questions virtually.
Hope to see you there!