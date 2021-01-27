Cap Times Talk: How Act 10 has changed Wisconsin politics, with Michael Wagner

Ten years ago, former Gov. Scott Walker dropped a political bombshell with the introduction of what would eventually become Act 10, legislation that gutted most public-sector employee unions. The move sparked protests from tens of thousands of people, led to numerous lawsuits and an unsuccessful effort to recall Walker from office.

A decade later, the law is still on the books and the Wisconsin political landscape is far different. Public sector unions were key supporters of Democratic Party campaigns for generations but no longer have the clout they once did. More broadly, the bitter fights over the legislation, which dragged on for years in court, ushered in an era of combative politics that still remains.

Please join reporters Scott Girard and Briana Reilly for a virtual Cap Times Talk about the impact of Act 10 with University of Wisconsin-Madison journalism Professor Michael Wagner, who studies how political attitudes and behaviors are affected by the ways in which information flows across the state.

The discussion will be broadcast live on our Facebook page on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 7-8 p.m. Cap Times members, however, will have the opportunity to view the discussion in Zoom and pose questions to the speakers. Click here for more information about Cap Times membership.