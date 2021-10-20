Cap Times Talk: Former FTC chair Jon Leibowitz says action needed on data privacy

It’s safe to assume that there is no part of our lives that big tech companies like Facebook and Google aren’t tracking, according to former Federal Trade Commission chairman Jon Leibowitz.
Accordingly, Leibowitz said, it’s time for Congress to enact much stronger data protection laws in the United States — with something akin to the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation being suitable.
Leibowitz, who chaired the FTC between 2009 and 2013, spoke on Tuesday with Jessie Opoien, Capitol bureau chief at the Cap Times, during a Cap Times Talk hosted by UW-Madison’s La Follette School of Public Affairs.
Their conversation focused on “surveillance capitalism” in the age of the modern internet. Surveillance capitalism is the practice of companies collecting consumers’ data and monetizing it “in ways that the consumer, not the company, should control,” Leibowitz explained.
The most concerning elements of surveillance capitalism, the former FTC chair said, are “cyberazzis” — programs that track users’ actions across the web and sell the information they collect to third parties.
“There's no prohibition on doing it, even though it seems wrong,” Leibowitz said. “Your computer is your property and your information should be your own, and so that's why we (at the FTC) called for privacy legislation that would ban this practice.”
Leibowitz said that, despite extreme partisanship in Washington, there is political appetite from both Democrats and Republicans to enact stricter data privacy policies and implement more stringent regulations on big tech companies.
Even “in a dysfunctional Congress,” Leibowitz said there are meaningful conversations taking place among lawmakers that make it “possible that we could see some movement forward.”
While leading the FTC, Leibowitz said he made privacy cases a priority for the agency, and that the commission took a utilitarian approach to the issue and tried to do “the greatest good for the greatest number of people.”
For example, he said, they went after pharmaceutical companies and generic drug makers for the anti-competitive practice of the former paying the latter to “sit it out for a few years” and leave consumers “holding the bag” on drug costs.
The FTC, under his leadership, also brought a case against Facebook for violating its commitments to consumers. Years later, in 2019, Facebook would pay $5 billion in fines following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the largest sum ever collected by the commission.
He also spearheaded efforts to bolster data privacy protections for vulnerable populations, such as children 12 and under. The FTC updated protections to prevent companies from collecting data, photos and precise geolocation information from kids — something Leibowitz considers to be a major accomplishment.
“When I was at the FTC, we made some progress on privacy protection, particularly on vulnerable populations and enforcement, but we left a lot of unfinished business,” he said.
Leibowitz was also asked about potential changes to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a 1996 provision that provides platforms like Facebook liability protection from the content posted on their sites. In other words, Facebook is not treated like a traditional publisher and cannot be sued for content posted to its platform.
Leibowitz said “platform immunity has become a problem in some ways,” but cautioned against major changes to the law, like scrapping immunity.
“I would worry … that if you take away all of the immunity, you might actually might be sort of throwing the baby out with the bathwater; you might actually create more problems,” he said.
Namely, he said, the biggest platforms can likely afford large legal teams to protect themselves from a flurry of defamation lawsuits, while smaller players could be squeezed out because they lack the same financial resources.
But big tech’s dominance over modern life isn’t a foregone conclusion, Leibowitz said, adding that there is a chance lawmakers will take action to champion consumer rights.
“Every once in a while, Congress will surprise us and they will do good things to the benefit of all Americans, and they’ll do it in a bipartisan way,” Leibowitz concluded. “I do believe (data privacy laws) can get done. I am, at least, cautiously optimistic.”
