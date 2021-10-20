Cap Times Talk: Former FTC chair Jon Leibowitz says action needed on data privacy

“When I was at the FTC, we made some progress on privacy protection, particularly on vulnerable populations and enforcement, but we left a lot of unfinished business,” he said.

Leibowitz was also asked about potential changes to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a 1996 provision that provides platforms like Facebook liability protection from the content posted on their sites. In other words, Facebook is not treated like a traditional publisher and cannot be sued for content posted to its platform.

Leibowitz said “platform immunity has become a problem in some ways,” but cautioned against major changes to the law, like scrapping immunity.

“I would worry … that if you take away all of the immunity, you might actually might be sort of throwing the baby out with the bathwater; you might actually create more problems,” he said.

Namely, he said, the biggest platforms can likely afford large legal teams to protect themselves from a flurry of defamation lawsuits, while smaller players could be squeezed out because they lack the same financial resources.

But big tech’s dominance over modern life isn’t a foregone conclusion, Leibowitz said, adding that there is a chance lawmakers will take action to champion consumer rights.

“Every once in a while, Congress will surprise us and they will do good things to the benefit of all Americans, and they’ll do it in a bipartisan way,” Leibowitz concluded. “I do believe (data privacy laws) can get done. I am, at least, cautiously optimistic.”

