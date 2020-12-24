At the end of each year, Cap Times reporters and editors recommend the works of their colleagues they enjoyed the most. We were busy in 2020 and the staff's collaboration and support for each other helped us all get through the challenges and do great work.

Here is the list from 2020.

Voices of protest: Activists share the goals, hopes and fears that keep them pushing for change, by Natalie Yahr

Natalie's collection of Q&As with various activists who emerged over the summer — many of whom had already been doing advocacy work for years beforehand — made me proud to work at the Cap Times. As a staff, we had long overdue conversations amid the historic protests of the summer about how to ensure we represented more diverse voices in our coverage. Natalie acted on those conversations, highlighting people the Madison community should know and hear from in a way that focused on their voices. It took so much work to conduct these long interviews and transcribe them, but the care she took in coming up with interview questions and allowing the activists to dive into their thoughts came through clearly. — Scott Girard

Sustained objection: Dane County DA Ismael Ozanne faces criticism over racial disparities, by Katelyn Ferral

There may be fewer deeply reported stories from Katelyn Ferral to choose from this year due to her O'Brien Fellowship that kept her busy with a special reporting project for part of 2020, but this one is an essential read. The story centers on criticism Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne received from former employees, defense attorneys and others, who said his record shows little evidence he’s worked to improve racial disparities, despite his repeated commitment to trying new things to make the system more equal for people of color. This reporting reminds us, yet again, of the importance of local news coverage and the need to examine the tenures of elected officials at all levels, some of whom hold their positions for years on end without facing a challenger. — Briana Reilly

With this mask, I thee wed: Wedding ceremonies shrink as vendors struggle to survive, by Lindsay Christians

In this summer cover story Lindsay Christians interviewed couples as they repeatedly rescheduled weddings due to the uncertainty of the pandemic. She wrote about the hardships endured by wedding vendors whose livelihoods depend on a busy wedding season. Before joining the Cap Times, I was photographing 10-12 weddings per year. Those of us in the wedding industry know each other and often become friends. Lindsay's article hit home as I know many photographers and vendors who are struggling this year and many couples who are dealing with the stress of planning a wedding, cancelling it and planning it all over again. Lindsay also highlighted new wedding businesses that struggled to get a grip on the industry as it dissolved — an industry many of us thought was indestructible. — Ruthie Hauge

Yeah, I Ate That: Have a weird Thanksgiving with Turkey Dinner Candy Corn, by Rob Thomas

Pretty sure there is no one at the Cap Times whose work I have read aloud to my family more often than Rob's. “Yeah, I Ate That,” in which he explores the fringe of the processed food universe for laughs, never misses, and writing humor is as hard as it gets. In this column, Rob explains that: “Candy corn is a highly polarizing candy. Some people hate it, while other people are wrong.” Give that line to someone else and you'd likely be turning stuffing into stuffing-flavored candy corn, which, to be clear, you should never eat. — Chris Murphy

Reaching out to dads in jail: Fathers and children do better when parental identity is supported, by Abigail Becker

For the 2.7 million U.S. children who have a parent behind bars, that sentence can strain or break their relationship. For this story, Abby talked with dads at the Dane County Jail about their struggles to connect with their children, and explored parenting programs designed to help. To evaluate how the programs are working, Abby talked with social workers, child psychologists and the parent-participants themselves. “It motivated me to do anything and everything I could to be a better father,” said Chi Williams, who hadn’t been able to hug his 7-year-old daughter for more than a year. “The program is able to keep your mind going, trying to improve communication with your kids over the phone and even if it's through a glass.” — Natalie Yahr

Digging blind: Wisconsin allows drillers to flout state law — sometimes with deadly results, by Parker Schorr

In this investigation conducted in partnership with Wisconsin Watch, Cap Times Public Affairs Reporting Fellow Parker Schorr dug into the largely hidden and complex directional drilling industry — described as the “Wild West” by the leader of an independent watchdog that investigates labor violations in the Wisconsin’s construction industry. Parker’s thorough analysis found that no level of government in the state scrutinizes excavators and drillers. His reporting shines a much needed light on an industry that flouts laws and best practices, resulting in sometimes dangerous results. — Abigail Becker

Black Lives Matter: The Murals of Madison, by Ruthie Hauge

Ruthie Hauge joined us this year as our photojournalist and her arrival has been transformative for the Cap Times. My favorite project was Ruthie’s work in documenting the murals that grew from the Black Lives Matter protests and adorned the State Street area. Our summer intern Sophie Bolich wrote a story explaining how the project came to be. That article, in combination with Ruthie's photography and use of mapping software, effectively shared the artistic project coordinated, in part, by the Madison Arts Commission. It was a form of internet storytelling at its best. — Paul Fanlund

I’ve thoroughly enjoyed Scott’s coverage of K-12 schools in Madison throughout the pandemic, but this cover story was my favorite for its intimacy. During a time when we’re all trying to work and stay as far from one another as possible, Scott managed to report a close and direct look into real families’ lives. This cover story moves between personal details and the technical, legal difficulties faced by students with disabilities. It is a nuanced look at local education’s challenges during a pandemic that has only widened already-existing disparities. — Yvonne Kim

Cold comfort: With winter on the way, Madison restaurants struggle to stay alive, by Lindsay Christians

In a normal year, Lindsay already covers the Madison dining scene better than anyone in town. But in this abnormal year, she excelled in showing readers both the existential threats that local restaurants face as well as the innovative lengths they’re going to to stay alive. A year’s worth of exemplary reporting was distilled in this November cover story, which deftly combined individual stories of restaurants trying to survive against the broader, worrying context. I know I made sure to start supporting my “three or four restaurants” after reading it, and I’m sure a lot of other readers did, too. — Rob Thomas

Freed from the office, Madison telecommuters are snapping up rural homes, by Steven Elbow

The entire staff has written stories this year about how the COVID-19 pandemic is changing our lives, but Steve has made it a primary focus. This story was attention-grabbing in that it suggests a decade-long trend of people gravitating toward the city center might be changing as a result of how the pandemic has shifted the foundation of our work lives. Steve expertly weaves a homeowner's story with data and testimony from real estate agents to show what's happening. — Chris Murphy

Madison nightlife, redefined, by Ruthie Hauge

Q&A: Aaron Dutenhoefer and his macaw Luna love flying down the bike paths together, by Rob Thomas

My favorite stories every year capture what it’s like to live in this city, with these people, in this moment. In mid-May, visual journalist Ruthie Hauge stopped me in my tracks with her visual essay about pandemic nightlife. Through apartment windows, on empty downtown streets, in darkened restaurants and in neighbor’s backyards, the new nightlife of the pandemic emerged in Ruthie’s evocative images. And I simply couldn’t leave out my colleague Rob Thomas’s intimate profile of one of Madison’s characters, a man who rolls down city bike paths with his bird companion riding along (and flying above). Rob’s curiosity, voice and journalistic skill make his profiles, reviews and delivery robot ride-alongs sparkle. — Lindsay Christians

Let me start this by saying that I’m really not a crier. But on that Saturday in November when Kamala Harris took the podium before Joe Biden, my eyes welled with tears. I couldn’t believe I was looking at what Yvonne’s story states right away: “the first woman, Black woman and Asian woman to hold the title.” And reading this story about what other women leaders in my community also felt was just so beautiful. Yvonne talks to women with all sorts of backgrounds and captures their optimism and work ethic gracefully. More tears came while I read this story. Happy, proud, determined, “yes, we’ve still got work to do” tears. — Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

Racial disparities heightened with COVID-19 crisis, by Nicholas Garton

According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention data, Black people are 2.8 times as likely as white people to die of COVID-19. In May, that disparity was even wider in Wisconsin and Black people in our community were scared. "It is mentally exhausting," a source told reporter Nicholas Garton for this story that considered not just the physical toll of the coronavirus, but the mental health concerns as well. "It takes you to a dark place mentally. It consumes you." Garton spoke with medical professionals and community leaders for the story. In early May, we thought it was a novel concept to take portraits of those sources wearing face masks as a way of conveying not just how seriously they were taking the pandemic, but as a way to lead by example. Seven months later, these photos are commonplace in our pages. — Jason Joyce

Abigail Becker's extensive, nuanced reporting on the city of Madison doesn't stop at the City County Building, and this story is a great example of her ability to tell the stories of how local government affects our lives. Her reporting highlighted the challenges, opportunities, hopes and fears of a "long forgotten" neighborhood that's on the brink of major changes. I can't think of a better piece of reporting that captures the delicate balance of investing in a neighborhood without making it unaffordable for the people who call it home. — Jessie Opoien

Series: Madison on Election Day, by the Cap Times staff

