Cap Times reading recommendations: Stories from 2019 we think you should read

Where the wild things heal by Erik Lorenzsonn
This story stands out to me for its lede, which gives readers a vivid picture of how wildlife rehabilitators wrangle injured turtles, hawks and more, with the goal of keeping wild things wild. This delightful, blunt quote says it all: “When you work with dogs and cats, there’s a reward for the person. You get to pet them and play with them. They show you affection,” said Brooke Lewis of the Dane County Humane Society’s Wildlife Center. “With wildlife, you are not trying to interact with them. You do not want them to like you.”
—Katie Dean
A seat at the table: Disability advocates push for better access when dining out by Lindsay Christians
This was the first print cover story I encountered after coming to the Cap Times, and I loved Lindsay’s attentive look into accessibility within her beat. Disability issues can be overlooked in what people assume to be the glitz and glam of food and restaurant reporting and, especially for someone new to the city, this story provided me with a useful lens through which to examine Madison dining. Narratives like Autumn Neugent’s are a strong reminder to take a second look at who is and is not included in the communities we cover.
—Yvonne Kim
Ring leader: Andrea Nelson has breathed new life into Madison’s boxing scene by Nicholas Garton
Cap Times’ new metro reporter marshalled his experience in sports reporting and his impressive community connections to tell this awesome story of one woman’s efforts to helping boxing — and especially female boxers — thrive in Madison. You don’t have to be a sports fan to love this story or the stunning photos that accompany it, but if you are, Nick’s really got you covered.
—Natalie Yahr
Sabrina’s Madison by Lisa Speckhard Pasque
Sabrina “Heymiss Progress” Madison is a force in the community. Lisa’s profile of the local entrepreneur and founder of the Progress Center for Women illuminates the work of a tireless advocate. With hopes to build a permanent center and locations throughout the country, Madison will likely stay in the news. Get to know her and her work through this Cap Times cover story.
—Abigail Becker
Struggling to keep up: While millions are spent to fight the opioid epidemic, a meth crisis quietly grows in Wisconsin by Parker Schorr
Parker hasn’t been part of the Cap Times for long. But over the first few months of his CT/Wisconsin Watch fellowship, he’s already working to tackle important health care-related topics around the state. This is a piece I have regularly referred back to since its publication in October, as it does an excellent job spotlighting the less-focused-on meth epidemic in the state.
—Briana Reilly
Erasing racism: Madison schools explore ways to bolster anti-racism efforts after several teachers use racial slurs by Negassi Tesfamichael
My predecessor had a lot to cover in his year on the job, and he did a great job getting into the weeds of how staff in the Madison School District were working toward anti-racism after a string of teachers using racial slurs. He brought important voices to the conversation and illustrated the challenges in the district well — it provided a helpful road map for me this fall when controversy struck again following Marlon Anderson’s firing.
—Scott Girard
Supper Club Summer: 11 Wisconsin Clubs to visit this summer by Lindsay Christians
In some ways, Lindsay’s wonderful cover package on Wisconsin supper clubs was years in the making, as she drew on her knowledge and enthusiasm of area clubs for lively stories on what makes each club special, as well as insight into why the venerable clubs are becoming cool for a new generation of diners. If reading her stories didn’t make you crave prime rib and an Old Fashioned, you weren’t paying attention.
—Rob Thomas
Stolen childhoods: Women allege they were sexually abused as kids at Calvary Gospel Church in Madison by Katelyn Ferral
Katelyn is such a sensitive, thoughtful writer about Madison’s communities of faith. As an investigative reporter, she wears no rose-colored glasses about issues and problems within these communities, but what stands out to me is the care and honesty she maintains every time she engages with them. This story, about survivors of sexual abuse in a local Pentecostal church, was a challenging one to read. But Katelyn’s never reductive, always empathetic tone came through in it so vividly, I wanted to highlight it again.
—Lindsay Christians
The place where we help each other by Yvonne Kim
I grew up with a lot of people who are Native. and I really enjoyed this piece. I thought it really went in depth on how almost fragile the margins are in terms of not just preserving but teaching culture in authentic way in the face of how overwhelming western culture is in school. I also applauded Yvonne for doing all of the travel and interviews involved. It had to be a monumental undertaking just in terms of getting all of the people involved on record. It was also interesting in terms of what happens to the youths with all the forks in the road with going to Hayward High or not,etc. I really liked this cover, and I thought it was really in depth.
—Nicholas Garton
I didn’t buy a ticket for Paul McCartney’s first-ever performance in Madison. But Rob Thomas did, and he not only got to see the show but also got a once-in-a-lifetime chance to review the former Beatle’s epic performance. And was he ever up for the task. He hit the highlights, captured the energy and made me almost feel like I was in the audience — almost. But what I mostly felt was regret that I didn’t shell out a few hundred dollars to catch the show. Thanks a lot, Rob.
—Steven Elbow
How she did it: Satya Rhodes-Conway ran a grassroots, door-to-door campaign for mayor and beat a legend by Abigail Becker
The biggest story of the year in Madison was the replacement of Madison's "mayor for life" Paul Soglin with Satya Rhodes-Conway. Abby wanted to chronicle behind the scenes of a mayoral campaign and Rhodes-Conway agreed to let her tag along on a busy day. The result ended up being far more consequential than we planned when Rhodes-Conway won big on election night. Abby ended up with an analysis not just of the election, but of a city undergoing changes in who is voting and what those voters have on their minds. The Cap Times made covering the campaign a priority, starting with a candidate forum at the Barrymore in January. Abby led that effort and this story illustrates her command of the issues and dynamics that shaped the race.
—Jason Joyce
