Cap Times reading recommendations: Stories from 2019 we think you should read

I grew up with a lot of people who are Native. and I really enjoyed this piece. I thought it really went in depth on how almost fragile the margins are in terms of not just preserving but teaching culture in authentic way in the face of how overwhelming western culture is in school. I also applauded Yvonne for doing all of the travel and interviews involved. It had to be a monumental undertaking just in terms of getting all of the people involved on record. It was also interesting in terms of what happens to the youths with all the forks in the road with going to Hayward High or not,etc. I really liked this cover, and I thought it was really in depth.