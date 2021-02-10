 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cap Times kicks off Act 10 anniversary series
top story

Cap Times kicks off Act 10 anniversary series

{{featured_button_text}}
GovWalker_0215_MPK_20110311e

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker signs a copy of the budget repair bill during a ceremonial bill signing at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Friday afternoon, March 11, 2011. Next to Walker, right, is state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. M.P. King-State Journal (Published on 3/12/11) Gov. Scott Walker signs a copy of the budget repair bill Friday afternoon during a ceremony at the state Capitol.

 Michael P. King

To commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the introduction of and historic protests over the legislation that would later become Act 10, the Cap Times is producing a series of stories and podcasts over the next month.

The series kicks off Feb. 10 with this story and an event on Wednesday evening featuring UW-Madison journalism professor Michael Wagner, who studies how political attitudes and behaviors are affected by the ways in which information flows across the state. The virtual talk will stream live at 7 p.m. on the Cap Times Facebook page.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The following weeks will include coverage of topics ranging from school funding to state workers’ rights and union participation, as well as involvement in protests and activism spurred by the demonstrations over former Gov. Scott Walker’s plan to effectively end collective bargaining for public-sector unions. 

Running in tandem to the articles will be a four-part podcast series featuring voices of Wisconsinites who reported on, participated in and legislated through the unfolding fight over Act 10, a law that led to a series of recall elections and long-fought court battles. 

Led by Cap Times’ K-12 education reporter Scott Girard and state politics reporter Briana Reilly, the series will run to mid-March and be available at captimes.com. The podcast discussions will be made available through Jessie Opoien’s Wedge Issues feed on most major podcasting platforms, as well as at captimes.com. 

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Briana Reilly covers state government and politics for the Cap Times. She joined the staff in 2019, after working at WisPolitics.com. Follow her on Twitter at @briana_reilly.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics