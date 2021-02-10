Cap Times kicks off Act 10 anniversary series

To commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the introduction of and historic protests over the legislation that would later become Act 10, the Cap Times is producing a series of stories and podcasts over the next month.
The series kicks off Feb. 10 with this story and an event on Wednesday evening featuring UW-Madison journalism professor Michael Wagner, who studies how political attitudes and behaviors are affected by the ways in which information flows across the state. The virtual talk will stream live at 7 p.m. on the Cap Times Facebook page.
The following weeks will include coverage of topics ranging from school funding to state workers’ rights and union participation, as well as involvement in protests and activism spurred by the demonstrations over former Gov. Scott Walker’s plan to effectively end collective bargaining for public-sector unions.
Running in tandem to the articles will be a four-part podcast series featuring voices of Wisconsinites who reported on, participated in and legislated through the unfolding fight over Act 10, a law that led to a series of recall elections and long-fought court battles.
Led by Cap Times’ K-12 education reporter Scott Girard and state politics reporter Briana Reilly, the series will run to mid-March and be available at captimes.com. The podcast discussions will be made available through Jessie Opoien’s Wedge Issues feed on most major podcasting platforms, as well as at captimes.com.