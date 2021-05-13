Cap Times investigation on sexual assault in National Guard sparks federal hearing and initiatives

A Cap Times/Journal Sentinel investigation in March revealed a decades-long pattern of Guard units in states nationwide burying sexual harassment and assault allegations, withholding crucial documents from victims and retaliating against women who have come forward.

It is unclear when the hearings would be held, the scope and who might be called as witnesses. But Speier said men and women should be free from sexual assault and harassment no matter what military branch in which they serve.

Sexual assault reports in the National Guard have tripled over the last decade, but the federal National Guard Bureau, the administrative agency that oversees the Guard, investigates only about 30% of them. The National Guard Bureau has said that it is working to improve its sexual assault response, including adding investigators to its staff.

Retaliation is a particular problem in the Guard, which is composed of militias from 50 states, three U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.

Members often stay in one location for longer periods than those who serve in full time military branches, such as the Marines, Navy and Air Force. Leadership also turns over less frequently.