Cap Times Idea Fest: Wisconsin pollster, analysts assess presidential campaign

“Because the world is so different now because of COVID and other things, I really think this time … people have really tired of (Trump’s) brand,” Bjork said. “I do not think it is particularly what independent voters — who decide these elections many times — I do not think it’s what they are looking for.”

Recorded two days after the first presidential debate on Tuesday, Bjork and Gilkes agreed the performance likely won’t change voters’ minds, with Franklin warning that undecided voters may have come away with a more negative perception of both candidates.

“The biggest danger is that the first debate turned off voters who simply don’t discriminate between the candidates saw a very unappealing debate and thus came away feeling worse about both of them,” Franklin said.

Looking ahead to Nov. 3, Franklin, Gilkes and Bjork are not as concerned about the public not knowing who the president will be by the following day. Thousands have already returned their absentee ballots, and clerks are now familiar with how to hold an election during a pandemic.

“The takeaway would be we might not know at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, election night, but I think we will have a nearly completed count by the wee hours — or let’s say dawn — on Wednesday morning,” Franklin said.

