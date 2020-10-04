Cap Times Idea Fest: Scientists always on the lookout for the next pandemic

“We would even be further behind if we didn’t already know quite a bit about SARS and MERS coronaviruses,” Bernard said.

While not as deadly as SARS and MERS, COVID-19 is fast-moving, now claiming more than 1 million deaths worldwide through the sheer numbers of those infected. And the quickness with which it spread left health officials scrambling to come up messaging to let people know what to expect, and what to do about it.

“I think having a really strong message from people like Dr. Tony Fauci and also the director of CDC, those people who are really in touch with the current science, that is really critical,” she said.

Bernard laid out the ingredients for a pandemic-prone virus: It has to have the ability to infect humans; it has to be one for which humans have had no chance to build up immunity; and it has to have the ability to be readily transmitted between humans.

It’s the interaction of species that increases the chances of an infectious animal virus making its way into the human sphere, Bernard said, prompting Tyrrell to ask if closing down live animal markets, like the one in China where COVID-19 is believed to have originated, would help reduce the risk.