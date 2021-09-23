Cap Times Idea Fest: Sara Nelson says its time for the labor movement to flex its muscles

She pointed to successful teacher strikes in recent years, notably in Chicago and West Virginia, as harbingers of a revitalized labor movement that works from a position of strength rather than weakness.

“People want to see results,” she said. “They’re not going to join something to be a member of a club and simply spend more money on that when they can’t even feed their children. They want to be a part of something that they believe is going to be part of changing their lives and making them better.”

Looking back to the battle a decade ago over former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10, the law that banned collective bargaining for most public employees, she said, “Probably if we had a general strike in Wisconsin, it would have gone the other way.”

But for anti-labor forces in Wisconsin and other states, the chickens are coming home to roost. Workers are making less, working more and struggling to make ends meet. And the pandemic has only amplified their struggles. Workers from all industries are starting to realize that the way to fight back is to join forces.