If you’re going to have a panel of political experts talk about the state of American politics, you could hardly pick a better week for it.
Following two days of Senate hearings on a Supreme Court nominee accused of multiple instances of sexual misconduct, acclaimed author, journalist and Madison native David Maraniss led off the Cap Times Idea Fest keynote event Friday with the issue, which has quickly “become embedded in our communal hippocampus” (if you don’t get it, go to Google news and type in “hippocampus”).
Joining him in Shannon Hall at the Memorial Union was Washington Post chief political correspondent Dan Balz, former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton and David Axelrod, chief strategist for Barack Obama’s two presidential victories.
The stunning developments in the Brett Kavanaugh hearings were a natural entry point for a discussion that gravitated continually back to the bitter divisions between left and right that will play out in a political face-off in November. Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony, Kavanaugh’s pugnacious defense, a deeply partisan debate and the chance elevator meeting that may have changed the course of history added a note of drama to the discussion.
“I listened to it at times just in tears, not just for her but for the children and the women across the globe that have suffered sexual violence,” said Lawton of Ford’s testimony that she was assaulted by Kavanaugh 35 years ago when she was 15 and he was 17.
Equally painful, she said, was Kavanaugh’s claim that he was being targeted by a political conspiracy and the Republican Senators’ response when they “piled on” during questioning.
“And it felt like exactly what Dr. Ford had felt when there were two men on top of her in that room,” Lawton said.
Panelists agreed that Ford, a psychology professor, was devastatingly effective in establishing her credibility.
“It was genuine, it was powerful,” Balz said. But after her testimony, he said, “we went back to tribal warfare.”
On Friday, Republican Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake was confronted by two women, victims of sexual assault who forcefully argued that a vote for Kavanaugh would be a vote against victims. In a surprise move, Flake voted to forward Kavanaugh to a Senate vote, but announced he would not vote for him absent an FBI investigation, which would likely include Ford’s accusations and allegations by two other women.
It was a “heroic and historic” confrontation, Axelrod said, one that could undercut Kavanaugh’s nomination.
“Just an average citizen confronting someone in power who had the ability to at least lay down in front of the train and slow it down,” he said.
The discussion ranged from what might happen in the November mid-terms to who will be the Democratic nominee when Republican President Donald Trump seeks re-election. Missing from the mix was a conservative voice. All four panelists expressed disdain for the chaos, impudence and incompetence of the Trump administration, which was particularly evident during an exchange about the anonymous New York Times op-ed two weeks ago reportedly by a “senior official” in the Trump administration claiming to be one of several in Trump’s circle shielding the nation from Trump’s worst impulses.
“Apparently it takes a village to protect the president,” Axelrod said.
As for who might take on Trump in 2020, it was generally agreed that Bernie Sanders would not be likely to generate the kind of energy he did in 2016, especially given that he would be 79 when the election was held.
Axelrod said Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren could corral Sanders’ progressive base, but she’s pushing 70.
But Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, he said, represent a more youthful brand of progressives who could step into the void. Another promising up-and-comer, Lawton said, is Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.
But she said that younger politicians are sometimes held back by the Democratic establishment.
“There are too many people in my generation who don’t want to step aside, who don’t want to make space,” she said.
Balz, whose work often explores voter sentiment, said Democrats need to, like Sanders, tap into “big things,” issues like universal health care, income equality or tackling student loan debt.
“Somebody has to inspire people to want to do it,” he said.
No one could deny the importance of the coming mid-terms. While politicians routinely refer to the next election as a pivotal moment in the nation’s history, it’s usually hyperbole, Maraniss said.
But this time, “I’m joining the hyperbolic.”
If the Democrats take the House, which observers generally see as a better-than-even chance, “the next two years of the Trump presidency are fundamentally different than the first two years,” Balz said.
“Democrats will do everything they can, as they’ve tried to do without power, to stop him,” he said. “There will be investigations, there will be subpoenas, there will be a road block on anything the Republicans want to do.”
If they fail to take the House, Axelrod said, “It’s going to be devastating.”
Axelrod said he’s seeing “extraordinary” interest from young voters, who could be key in tipping the scale toward Democrats. Activism is strong, young progressive candidates are racking up primary wins and the Parkland student survivors are firing up youths on the cusp of voting age.
But, Balz pointed out, young voters are notoriously undependable.
“We’ve kind of sensed that in the past,” he said. “And often it doesn’t really come to pass. It’s hard to know whether you will get the youngest contingent to take that extra step, which is to actually go and vote.”