Madison’s got a lot going for it. But it still has a ways to go if the city wants to keep talented young people from looking for greener pastures.
Saturday, a panel of accomplished 30-somethings at the Cap Times Idea Fest who grew up in Madison but found opportunities in other states offered their take on what Madison needs to do to attract and keep millennials.
Promoting diversity and addressing racial disparities was at the top of the list.
“I think that in order to be a better city and to attract millennials with college degrees or just talented individuals, Madison has to continue to address racial inequities of all measures, whether it’s education, whether it’s health, whether it’s income,” said Andrew Bentley, a La Follette High School grad who went on to work at Google and recently moved to the Twin Cities. “These are things people care a lot about.”
Bentley, who’s biracial, spent 10 years with Google before starting his own company, Father Figure, a brand that caters to new dads that he pitched last year on ABC’s “Shark Tank.” Also on the panel were Anne Marie Malecha, another La Follette alum who is a senior vice president for the public relations firm Dezenhall Resources in Washington, D.C.; and Alexandra Noboa-Chehade, and Edgewood High grad who is the communications coordinator for the Houston Astros, and before that a communications specialist for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Moderating was Audrey Buchanan, another La Follette grad who works as a filmmaker. She recently moved back to Madison.
During the discussion, Malecha, who attended the University of Minnesota, and Bentley both said Madison doesn’t fare well in some respects when compared to the Twin Cities.
Namely, innovation and the depth of the job market.
“There’s a lot of fall-back options in Minneapolis,” Malecha said. “If you lose a job at, say, Oscar Mayer, well where else are you going to work?”
Bentley said Minneapolis has a “really positive mood” when it comes to innovation, in part due to policy.
“I think after the Great Recession, they increased taxes and they increased education spending and they attracted a lot of business, and this state did different things, that you can see in almost every measure,” he said. “Minnesota has won in terms of economic status.”
Also lacking locally is a vibrant social infrastructure that caters to a diverse crowd, a point brought up by an African-American audience member who moved to Madison two years ago for a job.
“That social infrastructure here I think is severely lacking, specifically for diversity,” he said.
“When I wanted to move away from Madison, that was also one of the reasons,” said Noboa-Chehade.
The lack of diversity, Buchanan said, was also evident at Friday's Idea Fest keynote event, which featured a panel of white political insiders from the baby boomer generation.
“When you’re always starting with the same visuals, it starts to seem less and less inspiring,” she said.