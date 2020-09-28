Cap Times Idea Fest: Ilhan Omar advises voters to consider election 'in a very personal way'

Looking ahead to November, Omar said it was crucial for Trump not only to lose this cycle but for individuals to ensure that "this is a completely embarrassing election for him" that brings with it down-ballot victories for officials "that are going to be responsive."

In the meantime, Omar encouraged individuals to personalize the contests and decide "what is truly at stake for you and your loved ones."

"It's not only voting that gets somebody elected," she said. "Not voting in itself is political. That will eventually get someone into office; it just might not get the person that you are most comfortable with into office."

Omar noted she's been "personally impacted multiple times" under decisions the Trump administration has made, leading her to cast a ballot this fall to, in part, try to undue the damage that's been done to her family and ensure a safer future for them.

"If you can't think holistically about what it means for everyone else, if you can't think about what it means for our movement, because it means a great deal, I want you to think about it in a very personal way," she said. "Whatever it is that personalizes this moment for you in understanding that this man can no longer be our president."

Watch this or any other Idea Fest session on a streaming device via the Cap Times YouTube channel. Just open YouTube and search “Cap Times” to get to our channel where you can subscribe to make it easier to see new videos.

