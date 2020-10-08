Cap Times Idea Fest: Experts caution against expectations of a return to normal with vaccine

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Ultimately, the best vaccine may be years out and take the more traditional timeline to be developed,” said Conway. “I think people should kind of look at this as phases.”

Then there are a significant number of people who will resist the vaccine, either because of skepticism of the fast-tracked approval process or because of a general anti-vaccine mindset. Polling in August showed that 35% of Americans would not be willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, while many scientists say that 60% to 70% of the population needs to be immune to achieve “herd immunity,” the point at which the virus can’t find enough hosts to survive.

The pandemic, along with government mandated mask wearing, social distancing and stay-at-home orders, has become mired in politics, the most stark example being the Washington, D.C., outbreak that has infected dozens of Republicans and government officials, including Trump. The outbreak became public after the Idea Fest panel was recorded.

Trump’s subsequent downplaying of the pandemic, and his false claim that the flu is more deadly, has alarmed public health officials.