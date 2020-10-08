Cap Times Idea Fest: Evers unloads on Republicans' pandemic response

“There were states around us that never had their construction industry going,” he said. “We had the construction industry going throughout the entire time. So when people say it was a lockdown, it was not a lockdown at all.”

When the court struck down his “safer-at-home” order, he said, it opened up the entire economy at once, ramping up the contact people had with one another and giving the virus the chance to spread unchecked.

“That was just a recipe for disaster,” he said.

Despite the looming budget shortfall, Evers said his budget priorities are unchanged, with education funding, healthcare and roads high on his list.

He said the Republican engineering of electoral maps in 2000 has contributed to the breakdown in bipartisan agreements on a number of issues, including ones in which Republicans have bucked popular majorities in the state, including Medicaid expansion, which garnered 70% support in statewide polling last year.

He said he doesn't consider any Republicans as enemies, and said he likes Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Fitzgerald, whom he’s dealt with for at least 20 years.