Cap Times Idea Fest: Eric Holder decries gerrymandering, backs expanding Supreme Court

“We have to save Tony Evers’ veto ability just to make sure that he is a check on a Republican Legislature that has shown itself to be committed to the retention of power above everything else,” he said.

Assuming Republicans retain control of bother chambers but don’t pick up the extra seats needed to gain veto-proof majorities, Holder noted the process of redrawing maps could go a couple of different ways: Evers and legislative leaders could negotiate over proposed district boundaries and reach an agreement, or they come to an impasse that would mean a court draws the new lines.

This time around, though, there’s another layer to the process: Evers’ “People’s Maps Commission,” which will produce, in Holder’s words, maps that “will be by any objective measure, fair.” That product, he said, could then be compared to whatever the Republican-led Legislature comes up with.