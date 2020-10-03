Cap Times Idea Fest: Despite lack of White House support, fight against climate change

On the state level, Ward said, the state has closed down half of its coal-fired power plants in the last decade, and two more are slated to be shut down. And Gov. Tony Evers has pledged to transition all state-owned plants from coal. Though she said the fossil fuel industry is still pushing to expand operations, with one natural gas plant proposed, and Enbridge seeking approval for another oil pipeline through Wisconsin.

“So we are seeing progress, but it’s probably not fast enough,” she said. “We’re seeing that progress made because we’re seeing people come out of the woodwork everywhere, across political lines, saying 'I don’t want this air pollution in my backyard, I want my kids to have a livable future.' That I think is causing as much change as anything else.”

While popular support for climate change solutions is growing, she said, legislative leaders are not yet on board.

“Unfortunately, because we have a pretty big problem with money and politics, we’re not seeing our legislators mirror that same willingness or drive to take action,” she said. “So we just have to push harder.”

A lot is happening on the local level, Parisi said.