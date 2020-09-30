Cap Times Idea Fest: Demands to defund prompt talks to reconsider role of police

Cooper emphasized how the pandemic has exacerbated challenges already felt by the community, such as employment and resources for youth.

“People are hurting, and people are also trying to figure it out,” Cooper said. “Everyone out here needs some type of support. It’s not enough.”

Cities are also struggling financially because of the pandemic with Madison facing a budget gap between $20 million and $25 million.

Rhodes-Conway said she thinks about the call to defund the police as an opportunity to evaluate where the city can invest in the future and which tools should be used more or less.

“The way that I think about it is less, frankly, about money and more about how are we creating public safety?” Rhodes-Conway said. “How are we thinking about what is actually the tool that is going to create more public safety?”

As Madison considers the future of its police department, that process could look like rethinking the responsibilities of police officers. For example, the city and Dane County are investigating a model similar to the CAHOOTS program in Eugene, Oregon, that allows medical professionals and crisis workers to respond to certain calls rather than police officers.