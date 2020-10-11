Cap Times Idea Fest: Bob Woodward assesses Trump, Biden and the state of journalism

“The president has a moral obligation to the people in the country, not just a political one, not just a practical one, not just to take care of people,” he said. “He has no concept of that.”

Though Trump did not speak to Woodward for "Fear," his 2018 book on the early years of the Trump administration, he weighed in at length for “Rage.” Woodward said he prepared for those interviews extensively, taking Trump as seriously as the president took himself. Woodward said he aimed to get into Trump’s frame of mind with his questions, which Trump at times appreciated.

The questions were “calibrated to get him to think about things he might not have been thinking about,” Woodward said.

Woodward has reported on Biden via the books he has written on President Barack Obama. Woodward highlighted Biden’s role in budget negotiations with Republicans when he was vice president, also while navigating the complex issue of the country’s presence in Afghanistan.

Obama should be doing more in campaigning for Biden and telling the public about Biden’s role in those issues, he said.