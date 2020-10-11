Cap Times Idea Fest: Bob Woodward assesses Trump, Biden and the state of journalism

After more than nine hours of discussion with President Donald Trump for his book, “Rage,” investigative journalist Bob Woodward concluded that Trump is not fit for the job and is largely incapable of getting beyond himself to put the country first.
But Woodward also argued former President Barack Obama should be doing more to bolster Trump’s opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, while Trump fights to stay in office.
In a wide ranging Cap Times Idea Fest interview, Woodward discussed his new book, his impressions of Trump, along with his observations of the news business with author and Washington Post associate editor David Maraniss. The hour-long discussion capped off the two-week virtual conference, which included guests and panel discussions addressing issues from across the political spectrum.
For Woodward, talking with Trump extensively showed him that the president has “no moral compass.”
“I think the core part of him goes back to he doesn’t understand the job of being president and the responsibilities,” Woodward said. “The conduct of President Trump has always been to protect himself and work in that narrow world of what is his interest.”
Presidential candidates should almost have to take a test to show that they understand the job and its Constitutional obligations, Woodward said.
“The president has a moral obligation to the people in the country, not just a political one, not just a practical one, not just to take care of people,” he said. “He has no concept of that.”
Though Trump did not speak to Woodward for "Fear," his 2018 book on the early years of the Trump administration, he weighed in at length for “Rage.” Woodward said he prepared for those interviews extensively, taking Trump as seriously as the president took himself. Woodward said he aimed to get into Trump’s frame of mind with his questions, which Trump at times appreciated.
The questions were “calibrated to get him to think about things he might not have been thinking about,” Woodward said.
Woodward has reported on Biden via the books he has written on President Barack Obama. Woodward highlighted Biden’s role in budget negotiations with Republicans when he was vice president, also while navigating the complex issue of the country’s presence in Afghanistan.
Support Local Journalism
Obama should be doing more in campaigning for Biden and telling the public about Biden’s role in those issues, he said.
“Quite honestly, Obama has a real ego and I think he’s done Biden a disservice by not going out there,” Woodward said. “If Obama supports Biden, he should have gone out there and (said) ‘Let me tell you what Joe did.’ (Biden’s) involvement in those issues was absolutely incredible.”
Woodward said during his discussions with Trump, Trump consistently emphasized that Biden is impaired and has slowed down. Woodward agreed, in part.
“He has slowed down a little bit. He’s hesitant on some things,” Woodward said. Conversely, “Trump just goes right to the throat.”
When asked about similarities and differences between President Richard Nixon and Trump and the impeachment proceedings earlier in the year, Woodward was unequivocal: “Nixon was a criminal and a proven criminal. No one has pinned a crime on Trump.”
A big difference, Woodward said, was the component of premeditation.
“A crime, as we know, required premeditation almost always. Particularly political crimes, you have to plot. Trump doesn't plot. He doesn't premeditate. It’s all the impulse,” he said.
When Robert Mueller began his special investigation, Woodward said he was pretty confident there would be no smoking gun because “Trump doesn’t think or act that way.”
When it comes to how the media investigates and operates during the Trump era, it should strive to rebuild trust among the public and be introspective about its flaws, Woodward said.
He recalled a note the late Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham left him on a yellow legal pad after he and Carl Bernstein were showered with accolades for their Watergate reporting. She told them to “beware the demon pomposity.”
It is a piece of advice still relevant for today’s reporters, he said.
“Pomposity is that sense of ‘I really know what I'm doing,' and I think you have to kind of operate on a daily basis on ‘OK, I have a method but I really don't know where all this is leading,’” Woodward said.
“The atmosphere of pomposity that pervades too much in the country is a giant problem. I think it's a problem in journalism. We need to come down and be self-critical and introspective."
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.