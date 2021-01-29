Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 9

What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?

Improving the health care system, supporting mutual aid networks. Offering free and quality access to health care. The city needs to put more into economic relief. Many folks have lost their jobs, which in turn, they have lost their housing; kids are losing their parents, kids are falling behind in school due to the circumstances. In the BIPOC communities we were already at a disadvantage, but now even more so. We are facing so many hardships with no resources available to help people during this unprecedented time. During this state of emergency, I think it is best for the Common Council to listen to the folks who elected them and respond accordingly. We don’t know what they need until we actually talk to folks and hear from them about what they need in order to survive this pandemic.

The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?