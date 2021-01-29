Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 9

Three candidates – Anthony “Nino” Amato, Nikki Conklin and Douglas Hyant — are challenging incumbent Paul Skidmore to represent District 9 on Madison’s City Council.
Skidmore has represented constituents on the west side since 2001. The Feb. 16 primary will determine the two candidates on the general election ballot on April 6.
The City Council determined by the spring election will face difficult, ongoing challenges, including the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and eventual economic recovery from it, constrained budgets, and demands for racial equity and social justice. Also, the council will discuss the future of how local government looks in Madison.
The Cap Times sent out a questionnaire to all candidates facing primary elections in February. Learn more about the candidates for District 9 and where they stand on key issues facing the city.
Anthony J. Amato
Age: 69
Profession: University of Wisconsin-Platteville adjunct professor teaching "Sustainability Policy & Practices” and "Energy, Environment & Society"
Prior elected office: Madison City Council District 20 alder in 1975
Other public service: Currently, policy chair for United Against Hate; member of Wisconsin Voter Accessibility Advisory Board; Wisconsin representative for the National Council of Consumer Organizations. Former president of Wisconsin Technical College System; UW Board of Regents member; University of Wisconsin Hospital & Clinics Authority Board of Directors member; chair of former Mayor Sue Baumann’s Task Force on Racial Profiling and Race Relations.
Campaign website: AmatoForMadison.com
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
PFAS chemicals in our drinking wells and the need to invest in water utility infrastructure (and) a storm water treatment facility. The epidemic of gun shootings, gang violence, auto thefts, home burglaries and the need to increase neighborhood police officers and crime prevention programs. Protecting the 4,000 plus native trees and natural habitat in the Sauk Creek Woods (24.6 acres) and require Menards and other box stores to install storm water holding ponds and storage tanks and stop the over-engineering of city storm water projects.
Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?
Defeating the full-time City Council proposal; public safety and increasing the funding for neighborhood police officers and crime prevention programs; mitigating storm water runoff; revitalizing downtown small businesses, with TIF agreements and CDBG funds; city funding for a "Minority Small Business Investment Company," in partnership with local banks, insurance companies and public utilities; affordable housing and public transportation. Increase funding to the Madison Equal Opportunities Commission (MEOC), which would focus on adjudicating discrimination cases in a timely fashion.
What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
Focus on Madison's nursing home population and assisted living facilities and require all facilities to pay a living wage to its essential workers and staff, with paid sick leave and full health care benefits. Work with the county Public Health Department by employing more public health inspectors for these facilities.
The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?
I'm opposed to the full-time city alder’s proposal, which would raise annual salaries from $16,000 to $67,000, and I oppose reducing alder districts from 20 to 10. I support maintaining the current 20 aldermanic districts and neighborhood representation structure and (increasing) funding for those council members with families to offset child care expenses. Televise on local cable all City Council meetings and standing committees of the Common Council/mayor’s office. Increase City Council staffing by shifting the fiscal auditing function and have the director and staff report directly to the City Council leadership. Restructure the Office of Human Rights and have the affirmative action and directors report directly to the mayor and council leadership for greater accountability. Elevate the “Racial Equity and Social Justice'' coordinator’s function to a department head status with additional staffing and have the director report directly to the mayor and City Council leadership.
What do you believe is the City Council’s role in police reform?
Trust between law enforcement agencies and the people they are supposed to protect and serve is essential in our democracy. Equally important, police accountability and transparency is a must for police reform. I supported the Citizen Police Oversight Board and auditor function as a step in the right direction. Unfortunately, in its current configuration, board members and the city (are) open to a flurry of lawsuits and conflict of interest challenges. It's time for the council to establish a truly independent civilian police watchdog function with the proper qualified staffing authority to probe officers' misconduct and render recommendations to the mayor, council and to the Madison Police and Fire Commission, including the discipline of officers who violate their oath of office. It's time for the council to walk-their-talk on embracing the recommendations from President Obama's Task Force on 21st Century Policing and require tamper-proof body cameras on all police officers and their supervisors.
Nikki Conklin
Age: 35
Profession: Consultant
Prior elected office: N/A
Other public service: Past member of the Lussier Community Education Center board of directors
Campaign website: https://www.nikki.vote
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
My district is one of the most segregated districts in the most segregated state in our nation. There are not enough voices from the marginalized communities being represented among our elected officials. I am here to represent and bring power to all the folks of District 9. I am standing up and taking that leap to put myself out there and be the voice of all the people that District 9 so desperately needs. I am a neighborhood leader, deeply rooted community activist that is living, working and raising my children within my community. I have experienced firsthand the issues that need to be addressed. I want to be available to listen to my constituents, and be that active, new, young voice that so many are looking for.
Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?
I would prioritize quality affordable housing, tenants’ rights and helping to combat individuals experiencing homelessness. We know the importance of fair and equal access to housing. I would advocate for more housing programs like the Housing First program. Having our basic needs met by having stable housing is the number one priority and once that need is met, having other resources available to address any other issue that folks may have such as employment, transportation, education, or mental health. We also need to look into more programs that are getting more folks into homeownership and building wealth. There are residents who qualify for a mortgage by income but have little means to save for the down payments/closing costs. More funding needs to be directed to those individual households in the form of down payment assistance.
What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
Improving the health care system, supporting mutual aid networks. Offering free and quality access to health care. The city needs to put more into economic relief. Many folks have lost their jobs, which in turn, they have lost their housing; kids are losing their parents, kids are falling behind in school due to the circumstances. In the BIPOC communities we were already at a disadvantage, but now even more so. We are facing so many hardships with no resources available to help people during this unprecedented time. During this state of emergency, I think it is best for the Common Council to listen to the folks who elected them and respond accordingly. We don’t know what they need until we actually talk to folks and hear from them about what they need in order to survive this pandemic.
The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?
Alders spend countless hours serving their community out of a desire to improve our city. It’s not for the money, but switching to a living wage for the position would make things a little bit easier. I support making this a full-time position with 4-year terms. Keeping it at 20 alders would be best, so folks can really give their district the attention that it needs. They will have the time, energy and money to be well-supported in their positions. Going from 20 to 10 would make it harder for the alders to connect with their constituents as it is already difficult to reach every constituent now. District 9 for example is very large, and if I had two districts combined with double the constituents, it would be harder to give my constituents as much focus as they deserve and serve my community the best way it should be.
What do you believe is the City Council’s role in police reform?
I fully support the establishment of the Office of the Independent Monitor and the Civilian Oversight Board (COB). It’s the Common Council’s responsibility to make sure the Office of the Independent Monitor is funded and has the resources it needs to complete their mission. The COB and Independent Monitor are set up to be independent of political power. As alder, the oversight I have is in my personal interactions with district issues, policy recommendations and advocating for funds in the budget. As the final report of the Ad Hoc Committee mentions, there are serious trust issues that need to be repaired between the police and the BIPOC community. As alder, I will work to make my community a safer place for all. We need more mental health advocates, AODA resources, and community-funded programs readily available to help relieve the burden on police and we should send experts to de-escalate complicated situations.
Doug Hyant
Age: 31
Profession: Legislative chief of staff
Prior elected office: N/A
Other public service: Walnut Grove Homes Association vice president and communications chair
Campaign website: www.HyantForCouncil.com; facebook.com/hyantforcouncil
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
Local government should be accessible. Council members should be responsive to their constituents. In our district, neither of those basics is being done well. In fact, the inability or disinterest our current alder demonstrates in communicating with the residents of this district is one of the reasons I was inspired to run. We need elected officials who are responsive when contacted and proactive with our community in order to move our city forward together. I have heard from too many neighbors who are frustrated that their outreach went unanswered or that they heard about a city event or issue too late to have a meaningful impact. I will work to provide timely notices about district and neighborhood meetings, keep our community up to date on city issues and district issues, and work to ensure that I am accessible for feedback or ideas on how we can best move our city forward.
Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?
When considering our city’s needs, COVID-19 recovery is at the top of my priority list. While we are making progress on delivering vaccines, we must work together to create a robust and equitable recovery from the pandemic. Even as the day-to-day impact of the pandemic is reduced, we need our city government to prioritize funding to support small business recovery. We need to acknowledge that the impact of the pandemic was not felt evenly across our city, and work to ensure that historically disadvantaged communities are able to get the help they need to succeed.
What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
The council has a crucial role as we work together to recover from COVID-19. As alder, I will support efforts to connect local businesses to local, state, and federal funding so that they can fully recover and thrive. I believe that the council must provide timely and accurate communication about testing, vaccinations and the latest health orders. The council must also ensure that those impacted by the pandemic are receiving timely assistance from local, state, and federal partners so that those impacts are not compounded into the future. This is a time for action and leadership from the council.
The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?
I believe that changes to Madison’s governing structure need to account for the challenging times that we are in and that we should begin by streamlining our committee structure and online presence, so community members are able to easily engage with and follow the decisions being made in Madison. Right now, it is too difficult to track the activity of the more than 90 boards, commissions, and committees — especially when they often have overlapping meetings or purposes. The city website does not make that task any easier. We need a system that is simple, efficient and responsive.
What do you believe is the City Council’s role in police reform?
We need to make sure that everyone in Madison feels safe. As we work to address the root causes of crime, dismantle systemic racism and provide clear accountability to the public, it is important that we can work through those issues collaboratively. The council needs to be a place where elected leaders come together to take action, not a place where chasing headlines or political gain drives the agenda. The council must work with the mayor, the police chief, the independent monitor and the public to make Madison safer and re-build community trust in our police. I will use my experience in government to work with people from all viewpoints to reach a safer and more equitable city.
Paul Skidmore (i)
Age: 68
Profession: Landscape architect
Prior elected office: Current District 9 alder
Other public service: City of Madison’s Board of Park Commissioners member for 10 years, city of Stevens Point Plan Commission member; city of Stevens Point Historic Preservation/Design Review Commission member
Campaign website: friendsofskidmore.com
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
The greatest challenge facing the 9th district is the loss of public safety. We have experienced a dramatic increase in weapons offenses, car thefts, burglaries and robberies. Many constituents do not feel safe in their homes while driving or shopping. If our neighborhoods are not safe, we do not have a viable community. I propose to restore public safety by:
- Providing education on community and personal safety and violence prevention in our homes, schools, workplaces and throughout the community.
- Supporting violence interruption programs with trained personnel that can respond to incidents and defuse them before they get violent.
- Maintaining a trained and equipped police department that has the authority to respond and end any threat to the citizens and properties in the city of Madison.
- Working with the Dane County DA and judges to find alternatives to incarceration and hold criminals accountable for their actions.
Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?
The city of Madison has been in a budget crisis for a number of years, due in no small part to spending priorities of past City Councils. The council has passed numerous capital budgets that fund projects through borrowing. This borrowing results in debt service that we have to repay through operational budgets in future years. In 2021, Madison must spend about $55 million dollars in debt service (and not on services and programs that would benefit the public). My budget priorities are:
- Provide adequate funding for public safety programs (police, fire, and EMS)
- Provide adequate funding for public works programs (streets, sewers, water, parks, libraries, administration, etc.)
- Provide adequate funding for community services (public housing, public health, neighborhood centers, senior services, etc.)
- Provide funding for economic development programs and services.
- Prepare responsible budgets that balance capital borrowing and increase spending of public programs and services.
What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
The City Council should support all of the members of the community during the current pandemic, and it should make a commitment to support them if future crises arise. The City Council should work with the mayor and other public agencies and private groups to:
- Provide residents with clear, concise, and timely information and direction on staying safe during the crisis.
- Provide assistance and support to vulnerable populations to meet the basic needs of shelter, food, clothing, and health services during the crisis.
- Provide reasonable relief and assistance to local businesses to help them get through the economic crisis associated pandemic.
- Provide assistance and guidance to nonprofit agencies who can provide services and direct support to vulnerable populations.
The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?
The Task Force on Government Structure (TFOGS) and its subcommittees met regularly over a two-year period in a variety of locations and forums, and received comments from former mayors and alders, city staff, individuals, and others. TFOGS prepared a final report that included a variety of recommendations based partially on the input received. Following are my comments and recommendations:
- I support maintaining a full time, elected mayor.
- I support maintaining a 20-member, part-time Common Council.
- I do not support the recommendation to change the Common Council to a 10-member, full-time Common Council. This action would dramatically change our governance system from more of a representative democracy to more of a system with professional politicians who are more detached from constituents.
- I recommend that we review the appointed Board, Commission, and Committee (BCC) system and drastically reduce the number of BCCs that currently exist.
What do you believe is the City Council’s role in police reform?
Under state law, only Police and Fire Commissions (PFC) can hire, fire, and discipline police officers and firefighters in Wisconsin municipalities. Municipalities, including the city of Madison, have the authority to appoint members of the PFC, to create an oversight board to advise the PFC, to create policies for practices and behavior of all employees, and to pass budgets to fund the police and fire departments. I believe that the City Council’s role in police oversight and reform includes:
- Provide clear policy direction through Council resolutions and ordinances regarding public safety priorities and behavior for the police department and its staff.
- Work with the recently created Civilian Oversight Board and Independent Monitor to provide meaningful input to the PFC on public safety issues and concerns.
- Make appointments to the Civilian Oversight Board with individuals who represent all of the populations of Madison.
