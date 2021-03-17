Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 8

What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?

One of the biggest challenges facing my district is affordable housing. The average cost for students to live in on-campus residence halls is $1,100/month! I will address this problem by securing funding for affordable housing, protecting tenants from predatory practices, and tackling future developments through an equity lens.

I will look to use a toolbox of approaches, such as the payment-lieu option, density bonus and land banking. I will connect students to city building inspectors to mitigate the problem of broken-down properties. Additionally, I will work in the city to create a public database of the number of vacancies in the area to empower young people with the ability to bargain for lower prices. I will work to add a young person's seat to the Plan Commission. I will also work within the Joint Campus Area committee to secure homes for the NPHC (historical Black Greek organizations).

Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?