Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 8

Two candidates — Juliana Bennett and Ayomi Obuseh — are seeking to represent District 8 on Madison’s City Council. The seat's incumbent, Ald. Max Prestigiacomo, is not seeking reelection.
The candidate who is elected in the April 6 election will be sworn in on April 20.
The City Council determined by the spring election will face difficult, ongoing challenges, including the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and eventual economic recovery from it, constrained budgets, and demands for racial equity and social justice. Also, the council will discuss the future of how local government looks in Madison.
The Cap Times sent out a questionnaire to all candidates in contested races and new candidates running unopposed. Learn more about the candidates and where they stand on key issues facing the city.
Juliana Bennett
Age: 21
Profession: Student
Prior elected office: N/A
Other public service: Co-founder of UW-Madison BIPOC Coalition; member of the Campus Area Neighborhood Association
Campaign website: https://www.julianabennettfordistrict8.com/
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
One of the biggest challenges facing my district is affordable housing. The average cost for students to live in on-campus residence halls is $1,100/month! I will address this problem by securing funding for affordable housing, protecting tenants from predatory practices, and tackling future developments through an equity lens.
I will look to use a toolbox of approaches, such as the payment-lieu option, density bonus and land banking. I will connect students to city building inspectors to mitigate the problem of broken-down properties. Additionally, I will work in the city to create a public database of the number of vacancies in the area to empower young people with the ability to bargain for lower prices. I will work to add a young person's seat to the Plan Commission. I will also work within the Joint Campus Area committee to secure homes for the NPHC (historical Black Greek organizations).
Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?
I will prioritize meeting community demands and needs through defunding the police and refunding the community. We must stop misusing our tax and tuition dollars to fund a broken system that is fixed against people of color. The city of Madison has allocated over $80 million for the Madison Police Department’s budget. Investing millions of dollars into an intentionally broken policing system only perpetuates white supremacy and harms communities of color. If I had to identify necessary cuts, I would work to defund the police and reallocate and refund the community to address the root cause problems of public safety. I would prioritize allocating our budget to meet District 8 needs CAHOOTS, mental health Crisis Response Team and protect our public workers.
What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
When elected, I will prioritize COVID-19 Relief and Recovery. I am a co-sponsor of the COVID-19 Student Relief Fund, along with current District 8 Alder Max Prestogiacomo, which will directly impact the District 8 constituency. I especially want to focus on the historically underserved community members who are being forced to live check by check, meal by meal. If there is a hardship check that can be passed that can help alleviate some of the financial burden, then I am 100 percent in support of the economic hardship payment.
When elected, I will also focus on the deep inequities that the pandemic has highlighted. I will support initiatives to house the 850 people in Madison experiencing homelessness, assisting our downtown small businesses (especially BIPOC-owned businesses), and building our community to make a Madison that everyone can feel safe, welcomed, and included.
The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?
I strongly oppose reducing the council size, as it will create unnecessary barriers and deeper inequities in Madison. From a student perspective, this task force on governmental structures (TFOG) recommendation would effectively wipe out the student voice on Common Council. A full-time student, by definition cannot take on the role of a full-time alder. Furthermore, reducing the size of council would make campaigning for council extremely expensive, thus becoming inaccessible to folx without the luxury of time and access to funds — this would directly impact BIPOC people, which are the folx I am committed to uplifting. Therefore, I am staunchly against reducing the size of council and would be open to explore other ways to pay alders a livable wage and lighten the load on alders to meet the concerns that this tfog recommendation stems from.
What do you believe is the City Council’s role in police reform?
Alders must listen and lead in police accountability and police reform, through meeting community demands to defund the police and refund the community. I find it disgusting that our pain as Black people was used as a photo shoot for many of our current elected officials — the same officials that have declined to meet community demands.
When elected, I will prioritize expanding the CAHOOTS model (Crisis Response Team), which will be invested in through reallocating the police budget. This past year I co-authored the CAHOOTS legislation that recently passed in the Associated Students of Madison, student council. Nine out of 10 calls made to the UW-Madison Police Department are mental health-related! We must answer the call of mental health in the greater campus area! I will put forward direct budget amendments to the police budget to ban chemical munitions, eliminate unnecessary patrols, and let MPD officers retire and not rehire.
Ayomi Obuseh
Age: 20
Profession: Student
Prior elected office: N/A
Other public service: Campus Area Neighborhood Association Steering Committee
Campaign website: https://ayomi4alder.vote/
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
As of now, the greatest challenges facing District 8, a district that primarily consists of UW-Madison students, is housing instability, food insecurity and lack of job opportunities, and COVID has simply exacerbated all of these problems. This is something that needs to be addressed with the university, and as alder, I would help foster partnerships between the university and the city that help both. For my constituents, I would work with the Associated Students of Madison and shared governance committees to work on programming and policies that directly benefit them. I would likewise help connect residents to local mutual aid initiatives. I want to spread awareness through social media on the importance of wearing a mask before and after we get vaccinated because we are the ones who keep ourselves safe.
Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?
The vision I have focuses the budget on community building initiatives — robust health services, affordable housing, increased green transportation and having a teen center downtown, to name a few. The use of chemical weapons, lethal force and qualified immunity are nowhere near that vision. With this being said, I would definitely reduce the police budget and would invest in more alternative policing and public safety projects such as the CAHOOTS model. As an alder, I would prioritize transitioning funding from law enforcement to community development and investing into restorative and transformative justice programs as these programs will especially benefit the community. I will continue to work closely with local nonprofits and community organizations to help with forming a closer relationship with the community and help alleviate some of the budget cost. For example, amplifying microlending programs would increase affordable housing and help to build wealth through property ownership.
What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
The pandemic has exacerbated many social issues and has exposed gaps in the system. Lack of access to healthcare, housing insecurity and food insecurity lead to an increased risk of morbidity and even death. Overall, we as a community need to connect those who are experiencing hardships to resources that will enable them to thrive, such as supporting the Student Housing Relief fund to help undocumented, international and any other student left out of federal aid with housing expenses. We need to take preventative measures to ensure that no one has to experience homelessness or housing instability. We must also make sure that Madison’s homeless population is being housed through housing first initiatives and are being provided food and medical aid as a population particularly susceptible to morbidity.
The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?
I am in support of increasing the wages of employees as long as it is done equitably. I believe that as long as these increased wages benefit the employees and do not have additional addendums to it (such as loss of health coverage, etc.) then I am in support. If this question is discussing the current controversy of Madison considering making the alder position full-time, this is a complicated question considering that the current plan also entails that the number of alders will be halved and the districts will expand, which concerns me as a current student knowing that redistricting can change the student representation on council. This is not to mention that the alders often work with full time hours for part time pay. So ultimately, I am in support of increased wages as long as it is feasible and does not entail another person’s loss of employment.
What do you believe is the City Council’s role in police reform?
The city’s role in police reform is prioritizing shifting funding towards public services rather than militarizing the police. The city needs to ensure that explicit and consistent mental health and de-escalation training are implemented and required, as well as having punitive consequences after fatal shootings, in accordance with Travis Washington’s “Hands Up Act.” Furthermore, we need to increase transparency by ensuring public access to police history as well as complaints, host town halls so that the community can be updated and voice their concerns and hold spaces for press conferences when police accountability is come into question. The city also needs to empower the work that local nonprofits and the Civilian Oversight Board are doing to enable community control.
