Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 7

What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?

With health crisis, social crisis, and economic crisis, the City Council needs to prioritize the city resources to support its residents. The council needs to work seamlessly and create innovative initiatives that will create opportunities that will provide employment, economic recovery for all people in all neighborhoods. The city must continue to support small businesses through Small Business Equity & Recovery Grant. As for employment, our city is privileged to have many businesses and high tech companies and should collaborate with these businesses to create jobs and retain diverse talent for our communities.

The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?

Reducing the council members from 20-10, if implemented, will negatively impact the participation of minority communities to serve on the Madison Common Council.

What do you believe is the City Council’s role in police reform?

Promoting respectful relationships and trust between police and neighborhood by setting up a advisory committee comprised of police officers and Madison residents. Secondly, investing in community policing and providing cultural competency training for the police.

