Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 7

Nasra Wehelie is running for her first full term as District 7 alder following an appointment to the position at the end of last year.
Wehelie replaced former alder Donna Moreland who resigned in September and was later named deputy secretary for the state Department of Safety and Professional Services. Her term will begin April 20.
“After being appointed as an interim, I have seen the need to be a voice to the voiceless and bring some of the different, diverse perspectives into the decision making process,” Wehelie said in a previous interview.
The City Council determined by the spring election will face difficult, ongoing challenges, including the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and eventual economic recovery from it, constrained budgets, and demands for racial equity and social justice. Also, the council will discuss the future of how local government looks in Madison.
The Cap Times sent out a questionnaire to all candidates in contested races and new candidates running unopposed. Learn more about Wehelie and where she stands on key issues facing the city.
Nasra Wehelie
Age: 50
Profession: Consultant
Prior elected office: Appointed to District 7 alder position in November 2020
Other public service: N/A
Campaign website: https://nasrafordistrict7.com/
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
Young adults committing petty crimes that are then circled through the juvenile system. I will advocate for the city to spend reentry programs and support organizations working on crime prevention. Additionally, we need to tackle the root causes such as poverty, mental health and broken homes.
Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?
I believe that economic security creates a healthier community. In light of the economic challenges that the city and state has been hit with due to the pandemic, it is pertinent that we work to fix the wealth disparity and inequality. I will ensure to advocate for support for local and small businesses, and support innovative initiatives to boost our local economy. Additionally, I will advocate for initiatives to build affordable housing units, work to reduce homelessness in Madison, and eliminate barriers to access that marginalized communities face in getting housing. Affordable housing sits at the intersection of other priorities such as employment and sustainability and will require a holistic and collaborative solution.
What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
With health crisis, social crisis, and economic crisis, the City Council needs to prioritize the city resources to support its residents. The council needs to work seamlessly and create innovative initiatives that will create opportunities that will provide employment, economic recovery for all people in all neighborhoods. The city must continue to support small businesses through Small Business Equity & Recovery Grant. As for employment, our city is privileged to have many businesses and high tech companies and should collaborate with these businesses to create jobs and retain diverse talent for our communities.
The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?
Reducing the council members from 20-10, if implemented, will negatively impact the participation of minority communities to serve on the Madison Common Council.
What do you believe is the City Council’s role in police reform?
Promoting respectful relationships and trust between police and neighborhood by setting up a advisory committee comprised of police officers and Madison residents. Secondly, investing in community policing and providing cultural competency training for the police.
