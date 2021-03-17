Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 6

Brian Benford, a former member of the City Council, is running unopposed to represent Madison’s District 6, which includes the city’s near east side neighborhoods.
Benford previously represented the city’s District 12 as alder from 2003 to 2007. In an earlier interview, Benford said he didn’t want to regret not being a part of bringing new, diverse voices to the council and uniting the city.
“I just felt like I had a calling to do that and if I didn’t do that — I’m 61 and at 71 — would I look back and think that I’ve failed?” Benford said.
Benford would be replacing Marsha Rummel, who was first elected in 2007.
The City Council determined by the spring election will face difficult, ongoing challenges, including the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and eventual economic recovery from it, constrained budgets, and demands for racial equity and social justice. Also, the council will discuss the future of how local government looks in Madison.
The spring election is on April 6.
Brian Benford
Age: 61
Profession: Success coach for the UW-Madison Odyssey Project
Prior elected office: City of Madison District 12 alder from 2003-2007
Other public service: Past president of the Madison’s Equal Opportunities Commission
Campaign website: https://benfordformadison.com/
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
Not inherent just in my district but throughout the city we need to address the two insidious diseases raving our community, that being COVID-19 and for centuries longer, systemic racism. I am committed to bringing diverse people together in unity, respect and love to forge a new, safe, socially just and equitable Madison. As we navigate to a new future, we must break the shackles of the past to create a welcoming city for all regardless of their backgrounds. As a city, we must support and rebuild our small, locally owned businesses. There has never been a more important time to reevaluate our funding priorities and to ensure that we always put all of our neighbors first. We do this by creating sustainable, "real" affordable housing and living wage jobs. We must eliminate the horrendous racial disparities that fester within so many aspects of our city.
Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?
With every decision that I make as an alder, with every action, I will ensure that I look at everything through an equity lens to ensure that our underrepresented neighbors have their voices heard and are able to fully participate within public policy. I will prioritize people over everything else like roads and paving.
What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
The City Council should start focusing on the truth. We live in a city that has horrendous racial disparities within education, our criminal justice system, income, housing attainment, employment and other opportunities to reach our full potentials. Long before the pandemic, Madison has played out as a tale of two cities. One, where people with privilege can thrive, and another that is cruel, uncaring and harsh for far too many vulnerable neighbors. On an immediate and visceral level, the city should be teaming up with public health and other entities to hire and train LTE vaccinators when ample supplies of the vaccine is available so that we may achieve some degree of herd immunity as soon as possible. The council should and must craft legislation that will supplement monies from the federal and state (government) to ensure that all of our neighbors have access to healthcare, housing, food and transportation during this pandemic.
The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?
There are parts of the referendum proposals that I really like, for example, term limits for both the council and the mayor. If the intent of some of these proposals is to open doors for more BIPOC and other underrepresented people to serve, all it would take is for white people to step aside and let others serve. We don't need to artificially restructure the council to achieve this goal. I am repulsed thinking about full-time paid alders. Already the power of incumbency makes it almost impossible to beat a sitting alder in an election and the costs to run for public office will sky rocket, even more than the current distressing levels. Reducing the council is counter to democracy; local government within our neighborhoods is vitally important in a day where there is a tremendous disconnect between policy makers and those that they should be serving at every level.
What do you believe is the City Council’s role in police reform?
We create the policies and laws that govern what public safety should look like in our community. The council must ensure that there is community control around any decision to reimagine public safety, including policing. Under the umbrella of any conversation on reimagining public safety, we must reckon with the truth that if we as a city, a society, want to eliminate the horrendous racial disparities within our criminal justice system, if we find the prison industrial complex abhorrent, then we cannot escape the fact that none of these realities would exist without the current system of policing. Both the prison industrial complex and policing as we know it are self-serving institutions resistant to change despite the human carnage they both contribute to. It is up to us alders to facilitate these difficult conversations and to enact policies where everyone feels safe in our city.
