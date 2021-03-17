Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 6

The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?

There are parts of the referendum proposals that I really like, for example, term limits for both the council and the mayor. If the intent of some of these proposals is to open doors for more BIPOC and other underrepresented people to serve, all it would take is for white people to step aside and let others serve. We don't need to artificially restructure the council to achieve this goal. I am repulsed thinking about full-time paid alders. Already the power of incumbency makes it almost impossible to beat a sitting alder in an election and the costs to run for public office will sky rocket, even more than the current distressing levels. Reducing the council is counter to democracy; local government within our neighborhoods is vitally important in a day where there is a tremendous disconnect between policy makers and those that they should be serving at every level.

What do you believe is the City Council’s role in police reform?

We create the policies and laws that govern what public safety should look like in our community. The council must ensure that there is community control around any decision to reimagine public safety, including policing. Under the umbrella of any conversation on reimagining public safety, we must reckon with the truth that if we as a city, a society, want to eliminate the horrendous racial disparities within our criminal justice system, if we find the prison industrial complex abhorrent, then we cannot escape the fact that none of these realities would exist without the current system of policing. Both the prison industrial complex and policing as we know it are self-serving institutions resistant to change despite the human carnage they both contribute to. It is up to us alders to facilitate these difficult conversations and to enact policies where everyone feels safe in our city.

