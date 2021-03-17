Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 5

Running unopposed, Regina Vidaver hopes to represent Madison’s near west side as the District 5 alder on the City Council.
Vidaver would replace Ald. Shiva Bidar, who was first elected in 2009.
In a previous interview, Vidaver said she appreciates understanding how systems work together and the breadth of issues the city needs to work on in order to make change.
“It’s really exciting to me to think about coming on at a time when there are these big policy decisions that need to be made,” Vidaver said. “How do we do that collaboratively with the community and centering community voices and understanding the needs?”
The City Council determined by the spring election will face difficult, ongoing challenges, including the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and eventual economic recovery from it, constrained budgets, and demands for racial equity and social justice. Also, the council will discuss the future of how local government looks in Madison.
The Cap Times sent out a questionnaire to all candidates in contested races and new candidates running unopposed in the spring election on April 6. Learn more about Vidaver and where she stands on key issues facing the city.
Regina Vidaver
Age: 50
Profession: Chronic Disease Prevention & Cancer Control section manager for the Wisconsin Division of Public Health
Prior elected office: N/A
Other public service: Madison Food Policy Council, Madison Metropolitan School District Advanced Learning Advisory Committee, Beth Israel Center Board of Directors
Campaign website: reginaformadison.com
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
Madison’s lakes and green spaces are some of the city’s most beloved assets. But decisions made within and surrounding Madison affect the quality of our lakes and streams, and impact our groundwater. I will work across municipalities to reduce chemicals that impair our waterways and the flora and fauna that depend on them. Recent heavy rains have exposed the need for reconstruction of University Avenue to prevent future flooding. With this reconstruction, walkability in the area and congestion around streets leading into the hospital complex will be improved. The plan also includes modifications that will facilitate bus rapid transit between high use areas of the city.
Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?
I will prioritize efforts to build equity and health among Madison’s residents. From ensuring there are growing spaces for gardens, to safe routes to school, to economic development that ensures equitable access to opportunity, I will be a champion of the people. I will continue to advocate for affordable housing, and the protection of our fair elections.
What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
It is important to recognize how many people in our community have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, both in terms of their health and their economic situation, and that help is still needed. The city is identifying ways to house those who don’t currently have stable housing, piloting a universal basic income project and identifying opportunities to improve nutrition stability and food sovereignty. Seemingly minor things, like licensing food trucks, are also ways the city supports local businesses as they pivot to new methods for reaching the public. I look forward to hearing from constituents about their ideas for other ways the city can help the community navigate this unprecedented challenge.
The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?
I think it’s a good idea to increase the terms of the City Council members from two to four years. Extending the term will allow folks to understand their role, learn the key issues facing the city, and build the relationships needed for them to fully represent their constituents. A longer term will also bring greater stability to the council as a whole, as there will be less churn through members.
What do you believe is the City Council’s role in police reform?
It is time to think about what we want and need our police to do for us. We talk about the police keeping us safe, but in general, they are reactive rather than proactive. If we can move to community systems that are more proactive: ensuring people have affordable housing, nutritional stability, viable education opportunities, and an income that supports their family’s needs, we will have less crime. Efforts to improve access to behavioral health services, including prevention and treatment of substance use disorder, will also significantly reduce the need for police services. Shifting systems takes time, and will involve difficult funding decisions that not everyone may agree with. It is the council’s role to listen to the diverse voices calling for police reform, and examine our community holistically to understand where the levers are that can be changed to protect and serve our city longterm.
