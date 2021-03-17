Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 5

Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?

I will prioritize efforts to build equity and health among Madison’s residents. From ensuring there are growing spaces for gardens, to safe routes to school, to economic development that ensures equitable access to opportunity, I will be a champion of the people. I will continue to advocate for affordable housing, and the protection of our fair elections.

What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?

It is important to recognize how many people in our community have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, both in terms of their health and their economic situation, and that help is still needed. The city is identifying ways to house those who don’t currently have stable housing, piloting a universal basic income project and identifying opportunities to improve nutrition stability and food sovereignty. Seemingly minor things, like licensing food trucks, are also ways the city supports local businesses as they pivot to new methods for reaching the public. I look forward to hearing from constituents about their ideas for other ways the city can help the community navigate this unprecedented challenge.