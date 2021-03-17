Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 3

What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?

It is a primary responsibility of the city government to ensure the safety of residents. We have seen an unacceptable amount of property crimes and violence. We need a properly funded and well-trained police department as part of a comprehensive response to these problems. We need to address root causes in addition to interrupting the violence. Establishing a Violence Prevention Unit within Public Health Madison and Dane County has been an important step that I strongly support. I sponsored the program to create a mental health response unit which has proven effective in other cities. We need to ensure youth have positive outlets and are supported. Access to libraries, community centers, and parks is crucial. We need to ensure access to good job opportunities, training, and apprenticeships.

Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?