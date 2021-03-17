Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 3

Incumbent Ald. Linday Lemmer is running for reelection to the District 3 seat on Madison’s City Council in a competitive race against Charly Rowe.
Lemmer was first elected in 2019, while Rowe would be a newcomer to the City Council. The spring election is April 6, and whoever is elected will be sworn in on April 20.
The City Council determined by the spring election will face difficult, ongoing challenges, including the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and eventual economic recovery from it, constrained budgets, and demands for racial equity and social justice. Also, the council will discuss the future of how local government looks in Madison.
The Cap Times sent out a questionnaire to all candidates in contested races and new candidates running unopposed. Learn more about the candidates and where they stand on key issues facing the city.
Lindsay Lemmer (i)
Age: 39
Profession: Communications
Prior elected office: Madison City Council District 3 alder since 2019
Other public service: President of the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Organization for Women, 2018 - 2021; president of the Madison Chapter of the National Organization for Women, 2016-2018; communications lead, Madison Chapter of NOW, 2013-2015; Communications Chair, Dane County Voter ID Coalition, 2015 - 2017; public relations and marketing manager, Heartland Farm Sanctuary, 2012-2015
Campaign website: https://www.lindsayforalder.com/
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
It is a primary responsibility of the city government to ensure the safety of residents. We have seen an unacceptable amount of property crimes and violence. We need a properly funded and well-trained police department as part of a comprehensive response to these problems. We need to address root causes in addition to interrupting the violence. Establishing a Violence Prevention Unit within Public Health Madison and Dane County has been an important step that I strongly support. I sponsored the program to create a mental health response unit which has proven effective in other cities. We need to ensure youth have positive outlets and are supported. Access to libraries, community centers, and parks is crucial. We need to ensure access to good job opportunities, training, and apprenticeships.
Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?
Budgets are about priorities and should reflect our values. The next budget is going to be one of the most difficult budgets in recent history. I will continue to prioritize the issues the people I represent care most deeply about: public safety and public health, an inclusive economic recovery from COVID-19, and addressing our city’s disparities and inequities in every decision the city makes. The pandemic has been devastating economically and socially. Property taxes are pricing people out of their homes. While delivering on the core services that city government must provide, the next budget must also provide relief to residents and businesses, ensure access to housing, offering youth and family support, and access to transit.
What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
The City Council must prioritize health and safety while supporting an inclusive recovery from COVID-19. As an alder, I’ve supported Public Health in efforts to increase access to testing, and vaccine distribution. Data and science must inform all of our decisions for reopening. We also need to make sure we emerge from this pandemic inclusively and equitably. I sponsored the Small Business Equity and Recovery Program to get aid to small businesses struggling due to COVID, as well as the Commercial Ownership Assistance Program. Both programs support businesses in communities that have historically faced barriers, and work to address our disparities. We must do all we can to prevent a rise in housing insecurity. We need to increase access to quality childcare, which was a serious problem prior to the pandemic.
The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?
I do not support a full-time council or reducing the number of alders. I do support changes to our city government that will make government more representative, accessible, modern and inclusive. The current structure is not sustainable and makes being an alder an option only for those who have the flexibility in their schedules to manage the workload. There are options available to reduce the time needed for the position, such as reducing the number of boards, commissions and committees — something that was also recommended by the Task Force on Government Structure. We should also explore the recommendations around the establishment of an Office of Resident Engagement and Neighborhood Support. That office could go far in elevating voices under-represented in city government and make local government more accessible to more of our residents.
What do you believe is the City Council’s role in police reform?
As an alder, I have worked collaboratively and respectfully with all stakeholders on issues of police reform. I sponsored establishing a Mobile Crisis Unit, which is composed of a community paramedic and a crisis worker, to respond to lower-risk calls that are behavioral health and mental health issues. This is a broadly supported program, and has been very successful in Eugene, Oregon, where it has been in place for 30 years and it has saved them several million dollars every year. Having a pilot in this year’s budget is a critical step.
The council should ensure the Civilian Oversight Board and the Independent Monitor have the support they need in order to be effective. We need to continue and strengthen our community partnerships that provide for restorative justice for youth.
Charly Rowe
Age: 44
Profession: Educator
Prior elected office: N/A
Other public service: MMSD Board of Education Student Affairs Committee Member
Campaign website: https://www.charlyrowe4madison.com/
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
Public safety is the paramount issue. That means different things to different residents. To serve some citizens, we need to address the underlying causes for the increase in neighborhood crimes. To many, it means re-imagining policing, and who we want responding to non-violent calls for assistance. To others, it is feeling a sense of peace and confidence in our governing institutions to guide us through an equitable COVID-19 recovery plan.
Restoring a sense of safety when the police may be the enemy; racism is a public health crisis; our teachers are waiting to be vaccinated, and our families face the greatest financial crisis since the Great Depression, is a tall order that I am willing to work collaboratively with local businesses, investors and government agencies and committees to achieve.
Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?
We need to prioritize helping our city and its essential citizens recover from the wake of Covid-19. We must prioritize aid to our most vulnerable and underserved. We must alleviate the incredible amount of tasks we ask our policing force to attend to. We need to look for existing programs and create new solutions to address our communities most pressing needs. We have allowed environmental racism and injustice to deteriorate neighborhoods and undermine residents' investments too long. It is time we clean our environmental messes and begin to take swift action towards our commitment to zero net carbon and a more sustainable Madison.
What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
We need to address the pressing issues of affordable housing and shelter for our most vulnerable. We need to fight for equitable access to services and technology to support families, youth and students. We must continue to support programs that are meeting the needs of those facing food insecurity, childcare gaps, and under-representation.
The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?
I do not believe a city seeking a democratic government, pf the people, should be entertaining limiting the amount of representatives. At this time in history, to seek to raise the earnings of elected officials so exponentially — while also limiting the voice of the people is nothing short of brazen. Many who moderately support the police department are swift to support re-appropriating funds to their own salaries. The office of alder should be a full time position but maybe start with $15. I resist the notion that it is to be more equitable. With so many BIPOC candidates entering the race, we are clearly ready to make the sacrifices required to have a seat at the table.
What do you believe is the City Council’s role in police reform?
City Council should be listening to and seeking to protect its citizens that report abuse, harassments, or otherwise at the hands of the police. If elected alder of District 3, I would seek to work with and support our new chief of police and the members of our new Civilian Oversight Committee.
