Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 20

Last, I believe a comprehensive and sustainable response to these issues requires our community to address underlying factors that fuel crime/violence.

Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?

The city seeks to run a lean and effective operation. The budget from my perspective is always crafted to provide necessary services for the health and well-being of our residents and properly compensate city staff. It has become increasingly more difficult to identify cuts in the budget given the levy limits that have been imposed by the state. This is one of our biggest challenges as we are offering services that are important for the vitality of our city. As such, we need to continue to find ways to increase our revenues, including continuing to engage the state.

With that in mind, I will be prioritizing the following: COVID-19 recovery efforts, economic recovery efforts, emergency services, basic city services, traffic safety, violence prevention efforts, affordable housing, youth and family programming and mental health resources.

What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?