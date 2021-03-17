Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 20

Incumbent Christian Albouras and Erica Lee Janisch are running to represent District 20 on Madison’s City Council.
Albouras and Janisch faced each other in 2019, with Albouras winning the election. The spring election is April 6, and whoever is elected will be sworn in on April 20.
The City Council determined by the spring election will face difficult, ongoing challenges, including the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and eventual economic recovery from it, constrained budgets, and demands for racial equity and social justice. Also, the council will discuss the future of how local government looks in Madison.
The Cap Times sent out a questionnaire to all candidates in contested races and new candidates running unopposed. Learn more about the candidates and where they stand on key issues facing the city.
Christian Albouras (i)
Age: 34
Profession: Deputy administrator, Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, Division of Early Care and Education
Prior elected office: Madison City Council District 20 alder elected in 2019
Other public service: Co-chair/Member, Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Review Ad-hoc Committee (2015-2019); At-Large Board Member, Meadowood Neighborhood Association (MNA) (2018-2019); Commissioner, Dane County Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission (2016-2019); Secretary of the Board, Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County (2018-2019); Member, Latino Consortium for Action (LCA) (2015-present)
Campaign website: https://www.christian4madison.com/
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
The greatest challenge facing District 20 is public safety/violence prevention. I will continue to bring a broad range of constituents/partners, including our most vulnerable populations and the police department, to the table to ensure many perspectives are heard as we tackle these difficult issues.
We need to ensure that we are addressing violence through a public health lens. I supported the 2021 city budget that instituted a new Violence Prevention Unit in Public Health Madison & Dane County and significantly increased our investment of resources in a public health and community-based approach to violence prevention. It is also important that we make the necessary investment of resources in police/fire services to ensure the safety of our community and rapid response when critical incidents arise.
Last, I believe a comprehensive and sustainable response to these issues requires our community to address underlying factors that fuel crime/violence.
Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?
The city seeks to run a lean and effective operation. The budget from my perspective is always crafted to provide necessary services for the health and well-being of our residents and properly compensate city staff. It has become increasingly more difficult to identify cuts in the budget given the levy limits that have been imposed by the state. This is one of our biggest challenges as we are offering services that are important for the vitality of our city. As such, we need to continue to find ways to increase our revenues, including continuing to engage the state.
With that in mind, I will be prioritizing the following: COVID-19 recovery efforts, economic recovery efforts, emergency services, basic city services, traffic safety, violence prevention efforts, affordable housing, youth and family programming and mental health resources.
What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
To start, I want to state that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the lives of everyone in some way. Unfortunately, it has disproportionately impacted our most vulnerable populations, especially our communities of color.
As such, it is important to ensure that there are local health orders in place to protect the public and lower transmission. Amongst others, below are several actions the council should take during the pandemic:
- Support necessary measures to assist vaccination rollout and COVID-19 testing efforts
- Support access to mental health services
- Provide access to technical assistance for local businesses/entrepreneurs
- Collaborate with and advocate with federal partners regarding further stimulus and relief funds
- Identifying support systems for landlords and tenants to plan for if/when eviction moratoriums expire
- Aggressively address housing/food insecurity
- Continue to invest in housing solutions for our most vulnerable populations
- Continue to address digital equity issues (internet, digital devices, etc.)
The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?
The advisory referendum being on the ballot this spring will allow us to hear the voice of many Madison residents regarding important city issues. I am excited to hear what our residents have to say.
As with any healthy organization, continuous improvement and necessary changes are important to move forward. With that in mind, I am committed to further reviewing potential changes to the structure, processes, and operations of our city government to further promote access, diversity, and inclusion.
At this time, I do have some reservations about moving the council to a full-time model/shrinking the council size as I believe smaller districts allow for constituents, neighborhood associations, service providers and stakeholders greater access and connection to their district alder. Further, I am generally supportive of alders being elected to four year terms to allow them to focus on key policy matters and allowing for greater institutional knowledge
What do you believe is the City Council’s role in police reform?
The city plays an active role in advocating for necessary and innovative police reform. For example, in 2015, the council created the Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Review Ad-Hoc Committee.
I am honored to share that I served as a co-chair on the committee. After nearly four years of comprehensive research and analysis, the ad-hoc committee provided 177 recommendations to move our city forward, including recommending the creation of an Independent Police Monitor and Civilian Oversight Board.
The city council took action on these recommendations and the Civilian Oversight Board is currently convening meetings and the hiring of an Independent Monitor is on the horizon. Both of these are pivotal reforms for our city. This shows a good example of how the council plays an active role, including empowering and listening to the community, in police reform efforts.
Erica Lee Janisch
Age: 34
Profession: Community advocate
Prior elected office: N/A
Other public service: AmeriCorps VISTA, 2008-2010; vice president Falk Elementary PTO, 2018-2019; Falk Renaming Committee, 2020-2021; Affirmative Action Commission, 2019-current vice president of the Toki Middle School PTA, 2020-current
Campaign website: https://ericaformadison.com/
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
I believe the greatest challenge facing District 20 is public safety. I believe that a healthy community is a safe community. This includes affordable housing, healthcare, workforce development and opportunities for youth. As a Common Council member, I would invest in accessible and affordable housing for all and hiring local union labor to build these developments. I will advocate for COVID-19 testing and fight for the vaccine to be brought to the residents of District 20 to eliminate barriers such as transportation. I will also work with the community and city to invest in a new youth center near Elver Park.
Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?
The city needs to invest in our economy through workforce development and small businesses. The city can help small businesses by offering grants and loans at 0% interest and waive fines for small businesses who can’t pay their taxes. In addition, they can force utility companies to extend utility shut off moratoriums. They can invest in workforce development by hiring local developers for affordable housing developments. By doing this, the developers can hire local labor union workers who will invest their money back into Madison’s economy. In addition, Madison needs to invest in training programs that lead to careers.
What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
The first thing the Common Council can do for their residents is ensure they have housing. This can be done by extending eviction moratoriums for those already in their homes and providing funds for those in need of housing. Next, they can work on healthcare. It is vital that everyone gets vaccinated and the Common Council can advocate for Dane County to receive the correct number of dosages, ensure scheduling is happening in an orderly fashion, and ensure community outreach is being done in an equitable manner. The third thing the Common Council can do for their residents is to work to make broadband internet a public utility. Virtual learning is vital to student’s education and the lack of reliable internet proved to have a detrimental impact on children’s ability to learn. Broadband as a utility would ensure they have the resources they need to be successful.
The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?
We should not decrease the number of alders as we currently do not have enough representation and Madison’s population is predicted to increase. We should keep two-year terms, and there should be term limits. Due to these unprecedented times, I believe we should keep the position part time and the pay as it is.
What do you believe is the City Council’s role in police reform?
The City Council’s creation of the Civilian Oversight Board was a major step in police reform. In addition, the City Council can advocate for, or against, the usage of tear gas, body cameras, and military surplus spending. The City Council also controls the money being spent. They can determine whether the police department’s funds can increase or decrease. If they chose to decrease those funds, they can determine where those funds be allocated.
