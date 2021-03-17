Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 2

What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?

District 2 is currently undergoing rapid development along the East Washington corridor and downtown area. As a result, Brown and Black folks are being ousted further and further from the developing center of the city. District 2 needs the leadership of a lifelong native to work to preserve the charm of the near Eeast side, while simultaneously working to sustain affordable housing in the district.

Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?

We as a city have to decide what we value. For the majority of my life, I've witnessed Madison prioritize white affluent business, leaving BIPOC communities behind and forgotten. Madison needs housing. Madison needs access to education and clean water. Madisonians need to have their basic needs met.

What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?