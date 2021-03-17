Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 2

Two candidates — incumbent Ald. Patrick Heck and Benji Ramirez Gomez — are running to represent District 2 on Madison’s City Council.
Heck was first elected in 2019, and Ramirez Gomez is a first time candidate. The spring election is April 6, and whoever is elected will be sworn in on April 20.
The City Council determined by the spring election will face difficult, ongoing challenges, including the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and eventual economic recovery from it, constrained budgets, and demands for racial equity and social justice. Also, the council will discuss the future of how local government looks in Madison.
The Cap Times sent out a questionnaire to all candidates in contested races and new candidates running unopposed. Learn more about the candidates and where they stand on key issues facing the city.
Benji Ramirez Gomez
Age: 21
Profession: Receptionist at YWCA
Prior elected office: N/A
Other public service: At-large board member with Centro de Conexion
Campaign website: https://benji.vote/
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
District 2 is currently undergoing rapid development along the East Washington corridor and downtown area. As a result, Brown and Black folks are being ousted further and further from the developing center of the city. District 2 needs the leadership of a lifelong native to work to preserve the charm of the near Eeast side, while simultaneously working to sustain affordable housing in the district.
Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?
We as a city have to decide what we value. For the majority of my life, I've witnessed Madison prioritize white affluent business, leaving BIPOC communities behind and forgotten. Madison needs housing. Madison needs access to education and clean water. Madisonians need to have their basic needs met.
What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
The city should be working with non-profit and other community entities to facilitate education about accessing existing resources and navigating the creation of new projects. The council and other democratic structures have historically been gate-kept from BIPOC, leaving us to fend for ourselves. Intentional outreach and facilitating input from our communities will really allow the city to assist the varied needs of Madisonians.
The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?
I am against the consolidation of the council down to ten full-time positions. Doing so would increase the cost barrier for BIPOC to run and would result in an even less diverse and democratic Common Council. A larger district would result in less access to the alder with a decline in constituent input on large decisions.
As grassroots neighborhood associations organically develop, the city should be working towards establishing them as resident councils within the city democratic infrastructure, able to vote and serve as delegates of their neighbors.
What do you believe is the City Council’s role in police reform?
The Common Council in 2021's budget allotted $87 million to MPD, despite city-wide cries to defund the police. The police cannot be reformed. Modern-day police are the direct descendants of slave-catchers and bounty hunters; that is not a legacy that needs reforming. As the council divests from the police, we must be intentional about creating alternatives, and Alders will be critical in organizing neighborhood watches and other alternatives that are community driven.
Patrick W. Heck (i)
Age: 63
Profession: Climate & Weather Researcher at UW-Madison
Prior elected office: Madison City Council District 2 Alder since April 2019
Other public service: Currently serves on Plan Commission, Public Safety Review Committee, Housing Strategies Committee, Board of the Greater Madison Metropolitan Planning Organization, Downtown Coordinating Committee, Ad Hoc Landmarks Ordinance Review Committee, Historic Preservation Plan Advisory Committee, and The Beacon Community Advisory Team. formerly a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals, Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood Association Council (chaired their Development Committee 2015-2019), chair of the statewide LGBTQ lobbying organization Virginians for Justice.
Campaign website: https://heckforalder.com/
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
Housing concerns are paramount in District 2 — the lack of affordable and workforce housing; the displacement of those with moderate and lower incomes; an overall lack of sufficient housing supply; substandard student housing; keeping seniors in reasonably priced housing, providing housing options across the income spectrum, and guarding our historic resources, all while needing to dismantle the system that supports our mostly segregated neighborhoods. As a member of the Plan Commission and the Housing Strategies Committee, I understand the impacts of zoning and city planning processes on housing and will continue pursuing changes to our zoning code, housing policies, and planning processes to increase housing stock and affordability in District 2 and elsewhere. I have already spearheaded policy changes to facilitate co-op housing and am working with other alders on a City Land Banking policy that will guide land acquisition for truly affordable housing throughout District 2 and the city.
Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?
One priority is continuing to pursue and implement Bus Rapid Transit and the ongoing system network redesign of our entire bus system. They have the potential to greatly improve transit services for all residents and should increase bus access for underserved neighborhoods. Improving mass transit will also facilitate disenfranchised residents gaining access to food resources, educational and training opportunities, child care, health care resources and employment. Another budget priority should be continuing to build the capacities of public agencies and other entities to respond to police calls with alternative mental and behavioral health services. We should also continue to fund both operational and capital costs associated with providing truly affordable housing and expand those efforts. We should also fund our PFAS monitoring and nascent mitigation efforts with other stakeholders, as well as our flood mitigation and sustainability efforts. Supporting our small business community in pandemic recovery is also key.
What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
Council should continue to support our businesses, and most importantly, their employees, including extensions of fee and regulation waivers when possible. We should strive to keep food and beverage workers, who have suffered greatly, both employed and safe. We should also facilitate any eviction protection and rent subsidies that our budget and state law, as well as our regressive state legislature, will allow. Finding permanent housing and stability for those experiencing homelessness should be a priority, as should advocating for continued state and federal support for all COVID relief for those whose incomes have dropped, face eviction, and/or are unable to work. Supporting the crucial work of Public Health Madison and Dane County is key, but as representatives of the people, Council should have a seat at the table as we use science and data to guide reopening plans, as well as any dialing back that should become necessary.
The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?
First, the work of the Task Force on Government Structure included much more than considering changes to Common Council’s structure. Most important were their recommendations related to our unwieldy and often ineffective committee system and our resident engagement methods that often prioritize empowered residents’ input at the expense of BIPOC and disenfranchised communities. I await referendum results to help coalesce my thoughts, but I believe that reducing alder numbers will also reduce residents’ access to alders and vice versa. I have the privilege of working full-time on my alder tasks while many qualified folks cannot. This leads me to support increasing alder pay so that more could serve, but budget limitations will likely prevent that in the near future. I don’t support term limits, instead believing that elected officials should be voted out as needed, but until we have publicly funded elections and compensate alders appropriately, I would consider them.
What do you believe is the City Council’s role in police reform?
The Civilian Oversight Board and Independent Monitor are key to building a reimagined and productive relationship between the community and MPD. Council must assist in building Board and Monitor capacities and processes, as well as and assuring that transparency open communications remain the bedrocks of allowing the Board, Monitor, Public Safety Review Committee, and Police and Fire Commission to perform their important roles. Council should boost the Mental Health First Responder pilot program — capacity building outside of law enforcement will reduce our overreliance on police to solve problems. As we move to reduce police funding, council must build capacities of Black, Indigenous, and people of Color-led organizations; better fund mental and behavioral health care; grow robust social service organizations, and much more related to promoting opportunity, including pursuing reparations. Redirection of funding is just a start; Council should advocate for the entire community to step up and address our inequities.
