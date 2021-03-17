Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 19

Two candidates — incumbent Ald. Keith Furman and Aisha Moe — are vying for Madison City Council’s district 19 seat.
Furman has represented District 19 on Madison’s west side since August 2018. Local high school math teacher Aisha Moe is challenging him for that seat in the April 6 spring election.
Whoever is elected will be sworn in on April 20.
The City Council determined by the spring election will face difficult, ongoing challenges, including the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and eventual economic recovery from it, constrained budgets, and demands for racial equity and social justice. Also, the council will discuss the future of how local government looks in Madison.
The Cap Times sent out a questionnaire to all candidates in contested races and new candidates running unopposed. Learn more about the candidates and where they stand on key issues facing the city.
Keith Furman (i)
Age: 40, as of March 25
Profession: IT Consultant
Prior elected office: Madison alder representing District 19 since August 2018
Other public service: Vice chair (2010-2011) and chair (2012-2013) of the Hoboken Planning Board; Condo Board President in Hoboken, New Jersey ( October 2007 to April 2013); member of Spring Harbor Neighborhood Association (2014 – Present)
Campaign website: https://www.keithfurman.com; @KeithWisconsin on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
District 19 experiences many of the same challenges as the rest of Madison: COVID-19 recovery, inequality, transportation concerns, and public safety issues. I believe the greatest challenge facing the district is flooding and climate change.
While we must do everything we can to stop climate change, we also need to mitigate and adapt to changes that are already occurring.
On 8/20/2018, District 19 experienced severe flooding. It wasn't the first time, but it was a wake-up call that the city needed to prioritize flooding solutions. We completed Watershed Studies for the area; these studies developed detailed models of our area to understand where flooding occurs and design better solutions. I’m committed to continuing to work with the city and neighborhoods to quickly deploy projects that mitigate the impacts of future climate events. I also pledge to continue working on efforts to make resiliency an integral part of future development.
Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?
Budgets are manifestations of our values, and tight budgets force us to clarify what’s most important. It is not in my personality to be frivolous with money, and I can honestly say that I think Madison’s budget has very little “fat” to trim. The city has had to make difficult choices due to ongoing increases in the cost to deliver services without proportionate increases in revenue. This is a huge challenge.
That said, many of Madison’s services (trash & leaf pickup for example) are considered platinum-level. If budget cuts were necessary, I would consider service alterations in order to prioritize spending by Community Development and transit. I don’t say that lightly – I know residents value those services (I know I do). But I also believe we must act collectively to ensure equity, so it is essential that cuts do not hurt our most vulnerable.
What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
The City Council needs to find creative ways to help residents through the pandemic. Though resources are limited, we must prioritize rental and food assistance to support those who have borne the brunt of inequities that have been exacerbated by the pandemic. We must also work with the federal, state and county governments to advocate for additional resources.
It’s also important to support our local business community. I strongly support our Small Business Equity and Recovery program and I’m proud of the programs like streatery that have enabled bars and restaurants to open larger outdoor eating areas. The pandemic has had uneven impacts, and we need to continue listening to the business community to target resources wisely.
If re-elected, I will use my experience and continued engagement with the community to push for recovery that doesn’t return us to prior positions on equity, transportation, and climate resiliency, but improves it.
The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?
As a member of the Task Force for Government Structure, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to the community and investigating how our structure compares to others. Among cities of similar size, we are an outlier by having part-time alders. To make informed, effective decisions in this job, you need time to connect with residents and learn about a wide range of complex policy topics. It is extremely difficult to do well if this is a second job, and that makes this a key equity issue. I support full-time alders.
At the same time, you shouldn’t have to run for office to have your voice heard and represented. We must restructure our committees and expand opportunities for residents to engage on issues that matter to them. We’ve learned a lot about expanding digital access during COVID-19 and we need to implement permanent improvements going forward.
What do you believe is the City Council’s role in police reform?
The Council must respond proactively to the call to reimagine public safety. We ask our police department to do too much. Police officers should be focused on crime and shouldn’t be asked to be mental health counselors, social workers, medical professionals or education specialists.
I supported critical funding for a pilot of a crisis response team that will be launching shortly, and I’m eager to see that program deployed city-wide.
I think it’s incredibly important for the council to continue to work with the appropriate stakeholders to continue the implementation of the remainder of the 177 recommendations from the MPD Policy and Procedure Ad Hoc Committee’s Final Report.
As a supporter of the creation of the Independent Monitor and Civilian Oversight Board, I believe the Council needs to continue to give those entities the resources they need to succeed in building more trust and providing transparency to the public.
Aisha Moe
Age: 22
Profession: High school math teacher
Prior elected office: N/A
Other public service: N/A
Campaign website: https://www.aishaformadison.com/
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
While there are many challenges that our district faces including flooding, PFAs contamination, the COVID-19 Pandemic, and ensuring a racially just criminal justice system, one of the greatest challenges for our district as well as the entire city is access to affordable housing. Whether you are a homeowner, a renter or someone experiencing homelessness, housing insecurity is unsettling and, at times, dangerous. That is why I will work to guarantee housing for all, implement rent control, decriminalize homelessness and strengthen tenant rights.
Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?
Guaranteed housing and COVID-19 relief.
What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
The city should continue to work with the County Board and the Mayor to implement ordinances that require masks and limit gathering sizes that keep our community safe. Moreover, the city should work with pharmacies and hospitals to ensure a swift vaccination distribution. Lastly, the city should consider providing COVID relief funds to alleviate some of the pressures local businesses have faced through the pandemic.
The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?
While I understand the desire to pay elected officials for full-time work so that officials are more available to address the concerns of residents, I am concerned that increasing the pay for Alders will increase the cost of campaigning and unintentionally create barriers for young people and people from historically marginalized communities to run for office. If the increased pay and reduced number of representatives came with measures to ensure equitable access to public campaign funds, then I could see how increasing pay for full-time Alders would make a difference.
What do you believe is the City Council’s role in police reform?
The city plays a major role in police reform. Across the country, we are asking our police forces to take on more than they are trained to do. We as a city and as a community must look at all of the factors that contribute to public safety and reimagine what creating safe and healthy communities looks like. Often, policing is reactionary, but when we look at public safety as a whole there are other initiatives that are preventative. When it comes to reimagining public safety, I support increasing funding and resources for social workers, teachers, schools, community centers, afterschool programs, healthcare professionals specializing in addiction and non-police emergency response teams.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.