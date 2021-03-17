Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 19

Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?

Budgets are manifestations of our values, and tight budgets force us to clarify what’s most important. It is not in my personality to be frivolous with money, and I can honestly say that I think Madison’s budget has very little “fat” to trim. The city has had to make difficult choices due to ongoing increases in the cost to deliver services without proportionate increases in revenue. This is a huge challenge.

That said, many of Madison’s services (trash & leaf pickup for example) are considered platinum-level. If budget cuts were necessary, I would consider service alterations in order to prioritize spending by Community Development and transit. I don’t say that lightly – I know residents value those services (I know I do). But I also believe we must act collectively to ensure equity, so it is essential that cuts do not hurt our most vulnerable.

What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?