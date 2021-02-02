Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 18

Housing for the homeless, low- income/affordable housing, business loans to help our small businesses make it through this pandemic and stay afloat, job training programs, business incentives, transportation.

What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?

Alders should listen closely to their constituents regarding concerns and obstacles they're facing and represent those things to the council. We need to listen to learn, understand and solve problems. We need to look at facts, statistics and be solution oriented. We need to help our residents help themselves by bringing their problems, concerns and ideas to the city. Representation is a two-way street, and I look forward to listening to understand my residents and their interests. We will also need to work closely with Public Health and offer agencies to ensure we are helping to meet the many needs brought on by this global pandemic.

The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?