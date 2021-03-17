Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 17

Gary Halverson is the sole candidate running for Madison’s City Council District 17 seat.
The incumbent, Samba Baldeh, did not run for re-election. Baldeh was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in District 48 and chose not to seek re-election to his east side council seat because holding both elected positions would involve overlapping hours.
The election is April 6, and new alders will be sworn in on April 20.
The City Council determined by the spring election will face difficult, ongoing challenges, including the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and eventual economic recovery from it, constrained budgets, and demands for racial equity and social justice. Also, the council will discuss the future of how local government looks in Madison.
The Cap Times sent out a questionnaire to all candidates in contested races and new candidates running unopposed. Learn more about Halverson and where he stands on key issues facing the city.
Gary Halverson
Age: 46
Profession: IT consultant
Prior elected office: N/A
Other public service: N/A
Campaign website: https://halverson4madison.com/
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
Recovering from the global pandemic, which has devastated both residents and businesses, will be one of the biggest challenges we face. We need to ensure that the vaccines are distributed efficiently and equitably so that residents can return to work, and businesses can re-open safely. We also need to ensure that we are providing the necessary assistance to those facing eviction due to the financial hardships caused by the pandemic. As city leaders, we are the voice of our district’s needs, so it is critical that we are highly engaged with our residents and our businesses. I am committed to this, and I have been holding virtual meetings and reaching out to residents to hear their concerns. Through this engagement, I am also sharing updates on the many projects the city is working so that residents can participate in those discussions directly.
Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?
We are facing an unprecedented budgetary challenge as we start to come out of the global pandemic. Some of our primary revenue generators have been devastated, and this will create unparalleled budgetary constraints. To facilitate as rapid of a recovery as we can, we need to ensure we are proactively working with our small businesses to ensure our economic engine gets restarted. We need a strong business community that not only provides a significant tax base, but also provides much-needed jobs. Simultaneously, we need to ensure that our many residents that have been struggling with loss of those jobs are not left without the assistance they need to provide for their families and recover from the devastating pandemic. When I look at these difficult challenges, I see people and we need to keep our focus on how we are going to help them.
What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
Alders are the voice for their districts, so it is important that we are highly engaged with our residents so that we fully understand the challenges they face due to the pandemic. We should ensure that the vaccine is distributed equitably and efficiently to all residents. We need to ensure that businesses can safely fully open their doors and workers can return to work so they can provide for their families. We should continue to provide resources to those who have been struggling with housing costs to mitigate a rise in evictions. All these challenges we face is why it is critical that alders maintain open communication with the people of our districts.
The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?
Representation of the voice of the people is the foundation of our republic. Madison has many diverse neighborhoods and communities, all which need a voice to represent them. The current 20-alder structure helps ensure that the alder can effectively represent the voices in their district and I do not support reducing this. I think a two-year term is appropriate as it gives the residents an opportunity to continue to support their alder or seek a change. I also believe that if the residents continue to support their alder, then I see no reason to limit the number of terms they serve. I do think that if we have someone who is wanting to serve as an alder but has some barriers that prevent them from doing so, we should explore what we can do to help them overcome those barriers. Serving in local government should be accessible to everyone.
What do you believe is the City Council’s role in police reform?
One of the primary responsibilities of the council is to ensure a safe place to live for all residents. Over the last several years we have been learning more about how and where systemic racism has existed. We have learned how unconscious bias and confirmation bias effects how we approach our work and relationships. We know that we have significant work to do with reforming our entire criminal justice system. Madison is and should continue to be a leader when it comes to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The council should help facilitate reforms and partner with Police Chief Shon Barnes to ensure that together we can find the path toward renewed trust and healing.
