Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 17

Prior elected office: N/A

Other public service: N/A

What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?

Recovering from the global pandemic, which has devastated both residents and businesses, will be one of the biggest challenges we face. We need to ensure that the vaccines are distributed efficiently and equitably so that residents can return to work, and businesses can re-open safely. We also need to ensure that we are providing the necessary assistance to those facing eviction due to the financial hardships caused by the pandemic. As city leaders, we are the voice of our district’s needs, so it is critical that we are highly engaged with our residents and our businesses. I am committed to this, and I have been holding virtual meetings and reaching out to residents to hear their concerns. Through this engagement, I am also sharing updates on the many projects the city is working so that residents can participate in those discussions directly.

Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?