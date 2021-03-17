Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 14

Two candidates — incumbent Ald. Sheri Carter and Brandi Grayson — are running in the spring election to represent District 14 on the Madison City Council.
Carter was first elected in 2015 and is the current City Council president. Grayson would be a first time council member and is the CEO of Urban Triage. They will be on the April 6 ballot, and new candidates will be sworn in on April 20.
The City Council determined by the spring election will face difficult, ongoing challenges, including the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and eventual economic recovery from it, constrained budgets, and demands for racial equity and social justice. Also, the council will discuss the future of how local government looks in Madison.
The Cap Times sent out a questionnaire to all candidates in contested races and new candidates running unopposed. Learn more about the candidates and where they stand on key issues facing the city.
Sheri Carter (i)
Age: 64
Profession: Executive assistant
Prior elected office: District 14 alder since 2015, current City Council president
Other public service: Current board president for Porchlight, Inc.; past president of Arbor Hills Neighborhood Association, past chair of South Metropolitan Planning Council
Campaign website: https://www.shericarter.org/
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
We need to refocus our efforts on public transit, affordable housing and employment services (especially to those affected by the pandemic). Our transit system has not been able to provide the services needed to the underserved neighborhoods whose residents utilize public transit at a higher rate than other sectors. This is vital to connecting our residents to existing employment hubs in the city. Affordable housing options is another challenge not only for my district but the entire city. We need to provide opportunities for the families who qualify for affordable housing and provide housing where the jobs are. Our transit system and economic development centers need to collaborate so the families in south Madison have the same opportunities that are across our city. Finally, we need to have a comprehensive plan to bring employers into the City that provide a living wage and training programs to residents who are underemployed.
Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?
I would prioritize our core services that our residents expect and deserve. Then we will need to see if any projects can be moved to the horizon which would lessen the constraints on the budget. Finally, I would reevaluate all other services to make sure our city continues to focus on providing the best services our residents deserve.
What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
The pandemic of 2020-2021 (COVID) has taken its toll on every single facet of our lives, and the road to recovery must be strategic for everyone to come out of this with something tangible. The executive branch and the council need to look at innovative ways to rejuvenate the economy, provide assistance to those families who need it, and we cannot forget about the mental health aspects of this. We need to continue to work with all levels of government to provide health and mental health access to our residents, eviction prevention, and economic recovery for our small businesses to get residents back to work.
The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?
I would keep council’s terms to terms two years and part-time. With that, I would also reduce the number of committee assignments per alder.
What do you believe is the City Council’s role in police reform?
For many years, south Madison has been a leading voice in calling for revisioning public safety. I am committed to re-visioning public safety that ensures public trust. We need a model that includes cultural awareness and creates an equity and respect for neighborhoods and residents. We need to get back to community policing. This model would embrace and address these issues both internally and externally. In addition, it would be flexible to grow and expand with the times.
Brandi Grayson
Age: 41
Profession: CEO of Urban Triage
Prior elected office: N/A
Other public service: N/A
Campaign website: https://www.brandiformadison.com/
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
The greatest challenge facing district 14 is aggressive gentrification compounding the housing crisis felt everywhere in Dane County. According to the Equitable Development in Madison Report, areas like Waunona, Lake Point, Arbor Hills, Leopold and Capitol View are seeing higher rent and property value increases leading to the displacement of long time residents. We also must address the issue of food deserts experienced by too many in the district including Indian Springs, Arbor Hills as well as Rimrock/Moorland Road. District 14 is one of the most diverse districts. The district has working class families, students, homeowners, professionals, Black, Brown, Asian and Indigenous families as well as Black, Brown and Asian owned businesses. In order to sustain the diversity and beauty of District 14, we have to meet the housing demand, make food accessible and make public transportation and Internet accessible.
Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?
Housing is the #1 priority. Without a stable home, people cannot address other needs like employment, mental health support, academics, etc. Madison has a housing shortage and the private sector cannot meet it — we need to invest public funding into building real affordable housing units based on 30% of a families’ income. In addition, I would prioritize a first responder program that is unarmed with expertise in mental health and substance use to better support our community without putting people in harm's way or unnecessarily funneling people into the criminal justice system.
What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
We need to find ways to provide material support and put a freeze when possible to destabilizing and dangerous actions like evictions or incarceration. We are in a crisis, and we need to take drastic action to protect people. We have seen how the traditional outreach methods for the vaccine are privileging the well-off, not the working class essential workers who need it — we need to prioritize the workers who are taking the greatest risks first.
The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?
Making Madison’s local government more accessible to working class residents, from a more transparent process of getting involved in city committees to potentially even paying alder positions a living wage are on the table, but most importantly, we must make sure that elections are affordable. If it costs six digits to run for alder, only the rich will have power.
What do you believe is the City Council’s role in police reform?
We are the key decision-makers. The city of Madison police reports to the city government. The City Council and mayor are the final oversight. The City Council approves or denies the budget. We must use both legislative powers and the budget to change our orientation around public safety. What truly makes us safe is healthy communities, and healthy communities are ones where needs (like housing or public transportation) are met and people are supported. We need to invest in alternatives to incarceration, like restorative justice. Alternative forms of accountability can both do more to help the victim while also preventing the offender from re-offending. The traditional incarceration system unfairly targets Black and Brown people and only makes it harder for people to get back on their feet and thus makes us less safe, not safer.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.