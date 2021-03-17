Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 14

Other public service: Current board president for Porchlight, Inc.; past president of Arbor Hills Neighborhood Association, past chair of South Metropolitan Planning Council

What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?

We need to refocus our efforts on public transit, affordable housing and employment services (especially to those affected by the pandemic). Our transit system has not been able to provide the services needed to the underserved neighborhoods whose residents utilize public transit at a higher rate than other sectors. This is vital to connecting our residents to existing employment hubs in the city. Affordable housing options is another challenge not only for my district but the entire city. We need to provide opportunities for the families who qualify for affordable housing and provide housing where the jobs are. Our transit system and economic development centers need to collaborate so the families in south Madison have the same opportunities that are across our city. Finally, we need to have a comprehensive plan to bring employers into the City that provide a living wage and training programs to residents who are underemployed.