Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 13

Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?

We need to prioritize our core community services. Generational poverty has consequences. National data show that low-income students are five times more likely to drop out of high school than those who are high-income and 13 times less likely to graduate from high school on time. Moreover, failure in school is more closely linked to criminal activity than smoking is to cancer.

According to one study, a high-risk fourteen-year-old who has already had six or more police contacts will eventually impose between $3 million and $6 million in costs on society.

If we don’t want kids stealing cars, if we’re worried about shots fired, we best be sure we’re making investments in after-school activities, investing in families and the service agencies doing frontline work to create healthy and safe neighborhoods. The return on investment is high, because the costs of not doing so are so steep.

What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?