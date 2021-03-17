Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 13

Ald. Tag Evers is seeking re-election to Madison City Council’s District 13 in the April 6 election.
Though Evers had faced an opponent, candidate David Hoffert suspended his campaign in mid-February due to an unexpected family medical situation.
As much as I would like to continue meeting constituents and working for true progressive leadership in City Hall, my family simply must take priority at this time,” Hoffert said in a statement. “I look forward to getting through this medical situation, reuniting my family, and returning more of my attention to the needs of our city and its residents.”
Hoffert ran against Evers in 2019 in a race for an open seat left by former alder Allen Arntsen, who was appointed to fill a vacancy and didn’t seek re-election. Hoffert’s name will remain on the April 6 ballot.
The City Council determined by the spring election will face difficult, ongoing challenges, including the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and eventual economic recovery from it, constrained budgets, and demands for racial equity and social justice. Also, the council will discuss the future of how local government looks in Madison.
The Cap Times sent out a questionnaire to all candidates in contested races and new candidates running unopposed. Learn more about the candidates and where they stand on key issues facing the city.
Tag Evers
Age: 64
Profession: Event organizer
Prior elected office: Madison City Council District 13 alder since 2019
Other public service: Independent fundraiser for local non-profits
Campaign website: tagevers.com
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
Housing affordability is a tremendous challenge for District 13 and the entire city. Madison has a serious housing crisis. More people want to live here than we have places to put them, which drives up the cost of housing for everyone. I made affordable housing my number one priority during my first term in office and sponsored budget amendments that increased the city’s Affordable Housing Fund by $1 million annually. Additionally, we made the fund more available to non-profit developers, cooperatives and community land trusts.
We need to build more housing at all price levels, but we will not be able to build our way out this crisis. I am working with fellow alders to amplify the city’s land banking strategy to purchase parcels proximate to transit, good jobs and healthy food, and then use these parcels to build permanent affordable housing for those with low to moderate incomes.
Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?
We need to prioritize our core community services. Generational poverty has consequences. National data show that low-income students are five times more likely to drop out of high school than those who are high-income and 13 times less likely to graduate from high school on time. Moreover, failure in school is more closely linked to criminal activity than smoking is to cancer.
According to one study, a high-risk fourteen-year-old who has already had six or more police contacts will eventually impose between $3 million and $6 million in costs on society.
If we don’t want kids stealing cars, if we’re worried about shots fired, we best be sure we’re making investments in after-school activities, investing in families and the service agencies doing frontline work to create healthy and safe neighborhoods. The return on investment is high, because the costs of not doing so are so steep.
What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
After a terrible year of suffering, we can finally see glimpses of a post-pandemic future. With the nice weather and vaccines increasingly available, City Council will be focused on recovery. Our short-term priorities must be addressing the ongoing economic impacts, including food and housing insecurity.
While we all want a return to normal, it's important to realize the pandemic was not a singular crisis, but rather an unveiling of a series of compounding, interlocking and reinforcing crises — the consequence of grotesque income inequality, persistent racial injustice and a loss of faith in our public institutions.
As we emerge from isolation and the economy rebounds, as we get outside and give each other long-overdue hugs, let’s keep in mind this year may be a test run for the many challenges to be faced in the not-too-distant future if we don’t get a handle on climate change.
The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?
The interesting questions to me are those that are not on the ballot. Our committee system calls out for reform. We have over 100 committees, a number that is probably three times what makes sense when it comes to effective policy-making. The result is a tremendous waste of time for staff and committee members, time that could be better spent in getting things done for a city with a long list of needs.
The status quo of part-time, low-paid alders makes for a weak legislative branch, particularly in comparison to the executive branch with a full-time mayor and four deputy mayors, all of whom are very well-compensated. As a result, Madison mayors tend to view alders as obstacles to effective policy-making rather than equal partners. Increasing the pay of alders so that the position could be rightly viewed as full-time would be a way to address this fundamental imbalance.
What do you believe is the City Council’s role in police reform?
It's imperative the council supports the work of the new Civilian Oversight Board to increase transparency and accountability. In so doing, we must also work closely with our new police chief, Dr. Shon Barnes, to rebuild trust within the community, particularly within communities of color.
It's not a radical statement to suggest that we ask our police to do too much. A large percentage of police calls for service are for untreated mental illness and substance abuse. Last year saw the start of the City's Crisis Response Unit based on the CAHOOTS model whereby social workers are teamed up with EMTs, reducing reliance upon armed officers to handle wellness checks.
We must also adopt robust violence prevention strategies, instituting a public health approach to public safety, and increase funding for Focused Interruption Coalition so that FIC can do more proactive peer intervention to prevent gun violence.
