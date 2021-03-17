Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 12

Tessa Echeverria is challenging incumbent Ald. Syed Abbas in representing District 12 on the Madison City Council.
Abbas was first elected in 2019, and Echeverria would be a newcomer to the City Council. The spring election is April 6, and whoever is elected will be sworn in on April 20.
The City Council determined by the spring election will face difficult, ongoing challenges, including the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and eventual economic recovery from it, constrained budgets, and demands for racial equity and social justice. Also, the council will discuss the future of how local government looks in Madison.
The Cap Times sent out a questionnaire to all candidates in contested races and new candidates running unopposed. Learn more about the candidates and where they stand on key issues facing the city.
Syed Abbas
Age: 34
Profession: Business Development Manager
Prior elected office: Madison City Council District 12 alder since 2019
Other public service: Co-Chair of Eken Park Neighborhood Association; Public Safety Review Committee vice chair, Task Force on Music and Equity member, Oscar Mayer Strategic Assessment Committee member
Campaign website: https://www.syedfordistrict12.com/
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
Major challenges facing District 12 include the development of the Oscar Mayer site, mitigating effects of F-35s, PFAS contamination, COVID recovery and housing affordability. For the past 20 months, I have been working hard with our community on these issues. I have addressed these issues by meeting with various stakeholders including residents, Northside Planning Council, Safe Sky and Clean Water, Eken Park Resistance, Local Neighborhood Associations, business stakeholders and many others to collectively address challenges. I have hosted numerous public input meetings, made hundreds of calls, spread the news about what is happening in our community, communicated often with my constituents and responded to their concerns with a sense of urgency and care. I introduced resolutions and ordinances to address issues. I am a collaborator with a history of working with everyone.
Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?
The focus of my work is to develop a people-centered budget, prioritizing investing in the community and increasing diverse community voices in the budget process. I am actively involved in empowering our diverse communities to have input in the budget process. As a person of color, I personally know how hard it can be to get a seat at the table. My priorities are to work on issues including housing for everyone, environmental social justice, safe communities and social justice, COVID relief work, and sustainability (helping the city reach a zero-emissions climate goal by 2030).
What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
Connecting our residents with public health services, homeless and rental assistance program services is important for our community during the pandemic. It is my firm belief that everyone, regardless of person identities, should have continuous access to public health services. Healthcare is a basic human right and making sure it is accessible to everyone, especially during the pandemic, is a responsibility no member of the City Council should shy away from. The city also created a financial resources hotline to help navigate COVID resources. We need to do continuous outreach to small businesses and communities at large and share key information on various programs run by the federal government, state, county and city.
The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?
I disagree with reducing the council size to 10. There would be fewer opportunities for BIPOC candidates to run, decreasing representation of diverse communities. Full-time council with ten members would give Madison political establishments major advantages over minority candidates like me. Established local groups and political parties have resources and connections to support candidates, while newbies like me and immigrants will not have a chance when up against political establishments. However, I’m open to changing council positions from 2 to 4-year terms. Running campaigns for re-election every two years means candidates must dedicate time and resources that could be spent on city work, rather than asking the community for money and taking time from work they are doing for their community. During election campaigns, candidates spend substantial amounts of money on paper-related marketing materials; running a campaign every four years would have sustainability benefits, too.
What do you believe is the City Council’s role in police reform?
Now more than ever, people in our community want to see innovative approaches to public safety. Seeing the outcries this summer about police brutality, demanding alternative public safety initiatives, I took my constituents' voices to the council. I worked hard to research the CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out on the Streets) model from Eugene, Oregon, and bring it to Madison by sponsoring a $250K budget amendment to support the crisis response team that pairs a community paramedic with a specially trained crisis worker to focus on behavioral health emergencies. The crisis response team budget was shifted directly from the police academy budget line.
In addition to the above budget amendment, I supported the development of the new Civilian Oversight Board.
I also worked to develop a new ordinance to oppose and completely ban chokehold measures by police in the city of Madison. It was unanimously approved by the Common Council.
Tessa Echeverria
Age: 31
Profession: Electrical Technical Drafter (PCB designer)
Prior elected office: N/A
Other public service: Co-chair Madison Area DSA, WORT Board of Directors, co-founder and on the board of directors of Communication Madison, co-founder of Half-Stack Sessions
Campaign website: Tessa4district12.com, @TessaD12 for Facebook; @Tessa_for_dictrict_12 on Instagram and Twitter
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
The development coming to District 12 is the greatest challenge. We need democracy in development now, so that the changes coming to our district over the next few years will lift up our community, not replace our current neighborhoods. We have an affordable housing crisis in this city and in our district. We have to develop generational investment in housing and renters’ rights to reverse these trends and lift up our neighbors. We need to have our voices at the table when decisions are made about the district. I will work directly with residents in our district and neighborhoods to best represent the interests of our community. I will have an open door and be transparent as an alder. Every issue we face is connected, as we address housing we must also address the minimum wage, environmental justice, racial justices, community control over policing, and immigrant rights.
Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?
I would prioritize community development, public health, early childhood education, and human services. We have to make sure that social work, mental health and other services are fully funded programs. We need to prioritize homeless shelters till every person has a roof over their heads.
I would prioritize funding for public housing and better public transit that equally provides access to all neighborhoods. I would like to see a focus on building community spaces and hosting conversations directly with people about what their community needs.
What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
The city should guarantee expansion of testing capacity to match the spread. We need to focus on a moral restart that centers people and public health rather than just reopening businesses. The city must ensure workers are safe and that businesses stay in business. Essential is not expendable; we need guaranteed paid sick and quarantine leave for all workers and require employers to provide hazard pay for any worker who works directly with the public in-person. We need to support the people, namely undocumented residents, that were left out of the checks or unemployment from the federal government.
The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?
The council should stay the same size. Presently, our smaller districts allow alders to be more connected with the communities they serve and stop the city council from becoming professional politicians. I don’t support increasing the years of the terms, particularly because it decreases the access of students and renters to run for council as they may move between districts more often.
But there are positive changes we can make. Alders do a lot of work for little pay; we can help support them by creating city staff positions for administrative support. Term limits for alders would also encourage greater participation in city government. The city can help even the playing field for candidates by making general mailings about candidate information to voters, as they do in other states.
What do you believe is the City Council’s role in police reform?
The Common Council can ensure the success of the Civilian Oversight Board by mandating their recommendations in policy and formalizing the role of the Oversight Board in all decision making processes. With the newly appointed police chief, it is vital that the Common Council work to ensure that the policies put forward by the Civilian Oversight Board and the Independent Police Monitor are followed by the police department.
The Common Council must take a more active role listening to the community's input on policing and helping to develop policies that will follow the general will. A large part of the city budget that should go to providing services and improving the quality of life of Madisonians is instead directed towards unnecessary and, lets face it, racial policing. There’s no need for military-grade weapons in our police department, and the council should vote to approve major police spending.
