Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 12

What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?

Major challenges facing District 12 include the development of the Oscar Mayer site, mitigating effects of F-35s, PFAS contamination, COVID recovery and housing affordability. For the past 20 months, I have been working hard with our community on these issues. I have addressed these issues by meeting with various stakeholders including residents, Northside Planning Council, Safe Sky and Clean Water, Eken Park Resistance, Local Neighborhood Associations, business stakeholders and many others to collectively address challenges. I have hosted numerous public input meetings, made hundreds of calls, spread the news about what is happening in our community, communicated often with my constituents and responded to their concerns with a sense of urgency and care. I introduced resolutions and ordinances to address issues. I am a collaborator with a history of working with everyone.

Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?