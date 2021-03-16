Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 10

Yannette Figueroa Cole and Mara Eisch are running to represent District 10 on Madison’s City Council.
Current Ald. Zachary Henak is one of six incumbents who decided not to run for re-election. The spring election is April 6, and whoever is elected will be sworn in on April 20.
The City Council determined by the spring election will face difficult, ongoing challenges, including the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and eventual economic recovery from it, constrained budgets, and demands for racial equity and social justice. Also, the council will discuss the future of how local government looks in Madison.
The Cap Times sent out a questionnaire to all candidates in contested races and new candidates running unopposed. Learn more about the candidates and where they stand on key issues facing the city.
Yannette Figueroa Cole
Age: 51
Profession: System Administrator/Data & Business Process Mapping Analyst
Prior elected office: N/A
Other public service: Treasurer, Board of Directors of Friends of the State Street Family (FSSF); FSSF Outreach Specialist; The Beacon Day Center volunteer; Co-Founder of Puerto Rico Relief Fund of South Central WI; Former President of Dunn’s Marsh Neighborhood Association
Campaign website: https://yannette4madison.com/
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
District 10 is impacted deeply by evictions, homelessness and a mental health crisis aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic. I support continued city relief efforts including rental and child care assistance and maintaining the eviction moratorium. I will work with nonprofit organizations such as the Tenant Resource Center to ensure resources adequately reach the district. We must also invest in our youth and schools and eliminate the affordability and programming capacity barriers that impede equitable programming access.
Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?
Budgets reflect cities' values and priorities. My priority is and will continue to be the well-being and health of our community. I will work to collaborate with elected officials and community members to make sure evictions are halted, we serve those experiencing homelessness, and that the community feels safe.
COVID-19 has highlighted the need to address other pandemics: mental health and the safety of our community. Residents deserve mental health access provided by mental health professionals. Let's focus on the health of our people and invest in the tools necessary to help them thrive and not just survive. I support programs based on evidence like the Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets (CAHOOTS) program, where mental health professionals act as first responders to attend crisis calls.
What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
The council must ensure that any aid that comes to local government is equitably distributed — prioritizing working families and those living in poverty. They should use the Affordable Housing Fund to build democratic, affordable, and green housing paired with social services, halt evictions and continue to fight for tenants’ rights. Residents need equitable access to public transportation. I support the council’s rapid transit plans and the revamping of current routes.
The council should strengthen partnerships with institutions like Madison College and other nonprofit workforce development organizations. Partnering to provide community job and skills training, affordable higher education, and alternatives to college that lead to living-wage jobs such as apprenticeships and trades classes. The council should collaborate with the community, nonprofit agencies around the budget and make sure their priorities align with the needs of our community.
The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?
Any government should serve the people who elect it. That said, in order to better serve the people, the government must collaborate with other institutions, making sure there is an emphasis on historically marginalized communities. Residents should be engaged through many means including town halls, social media, canvassing, neighborhood resource team, city staff, nonprofit agencies, community centers, and bringing the city council meetings to the people.
I’m looking forward to the referendum’s public input regarding reducing the size of the council, and once the Task Force on Structure of City Government Ad Hoc workgroup presents the full report, I will reach out to District 10 for further input.
What do you believe is the City Council’s role in police reform?
We must first recognize that modern-day American policing is tied to the brutal institution of slavery and has been used historically to oppress Black, Indigenous, and Immigrant communities. Reducing harm means investing in systems that strengthen individuals, young people, families and our community. The council should push for investment in mental health professionals and youth programming and ensure the Police Civilian Oversight Board is funded and remains an independent body. The council, as well as law enforcement members, should listen to board findings and support, implement, and enforce new regulations.
Reducing harm also means limiting the authority that law enforcement members have to inflict damage. This includes but is not limited to making sure they have the training and cultural competence to serve. This also means that accountability is always enforced. We could also reduce incarcerations and fines by decriminalizing activities that do not threaten public safety.
Mara Eisch
Age: 65
Profession: Retired clinical associate professor of nursing
Prior elected office: N/A
Other public service: Treasurer for Summit Woods Neighborhood Association, chair of the Nominations Committee; previously held elected positions within tetheh Madison District Nurses Association and Wisconsin Nurses Association; former faculty advisor to MATC Student Nurses Association, multiple committee positions at UW and MATC, including as Six Sigma Team Facilitator
Campaign website: https://www.maraforalder.com/
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
Safety seems to be a concern across District 10, although the specific safety concerns vary across the District from gun violence to speeding and everything in between. As alder, I will focus on fully staffing the police department, implementing and assess the pilot mental health response team and body worn cameras study, work with the MPD to build relationships with MPD in our neighborhoods, so the culture changes from 'What's wrong' when they see police, to 'Hello how are you doing?' There are many underlying issues that feed into safety concerns, this is only a beginning step to address these issues.
Madison will be facing a difficult budget next year. Among the city’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize?
We do have many competing needs and prioritizing will be challenging. I want to be sure we address recovery from COVID for individuals and small businesses, ensure all get vaccinated, funding the police and mental health response team, and creating a plan to lower the debt service out of the general fund. Imagine if we had 1% of that money now, much less the 3% we have lost since 2015 to payments. There is no projected drop in the debt service over the next threeyears. The opportunity costs are too high to ignore the debt service. There are some big spending projects that may need to be implemented over several years in order to get us to a state of recovery.
What should the City Council do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
Low wage earners and restaurant/entertainment industries have taken the hardest hit with this pandemic. We need to focus on addressing the housing and food needs of individuals/families and recovery plans for the businesses. We are not going to save all businesses, so our plan must include opportunities to assist individuals in locating other jobs or training for new jobs. We need to look at how we get individuals ready to transition into the jobs looking for workers? Business owners may need support in starting other businesses, that option should be available. City Council also needs to support vaccination efforts with county and state efforts. We need to support transportation to vaccination clinics. There are many who are leery about getting the vaccine. We know our communities and need to ensure everyone knows the benefits and risks so they can make educated choices.
The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?
Currently, I do not support four-year alder terms with full time pay. First, I believe this move will decrease the voice of neighborhood residents. There are efforts today to block neighborhood input. Do we want to continue to have neighborhoods? What do we want as their future role? Also, alders will be physically disconnected from many residents and their experiences. Second, who do we anticipate will leave a career to hold office for four to 12years, if re-elected. Are we expecting career politicians as alders? Who do we eliminate/encourage to run for office with this change?
Finally I oppose this initiative because of the cost. The alder pay budget will increase from $260,000 to $700,000, not including the cost of staff and supplies. Should we increase the budget now? I appreciate that we have an advisory referendum to learn more about how the general public feels about these changes.
What do you believe is the City Council’s role in police reform?
Police reform involves management of police brutality through policy and practice change. To this end we need the body worn cameras (BWC), which MPD also wants. We Need the pilot study to determine the impact of BWC in Madison. It will be one more tool to monitor police behavior and for police to have evidence from beginning to end of an incident. We also need to build relationships between neighborhoods and police, it should be a partnership not a dependent relationship. We need to fund the police and the mental health response team, and not make them competing forces. They should work in partnership to meet the community needs. Therefore I believe the City Council role is to investigate/support new tools for reform, fund the necessary resources to meet the needs of the city, and work in their neighborhoods to ensure a healthy relationship with the neighborhood officers.
