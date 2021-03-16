Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 10

The spring ballot includes advisory referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government. What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the structure of Madison’s local government?

Currently, I do not support four-year alder terms with full time pay. First, I believe this move will decrease the voice of neighborhood residents. There are efforts today to block neighborhood input. Do we want to continue to have neighborhoods? What do we want as their future role? Also, alders will be physically disconnected from many residents and their experiences. Second, who do we anticipate will leave a career to hold office for four to 12years, if re-elected. Are we expecting career politicians as alders? Who do we eliminate/encourage to run for office with this change?

Finally I oppose this initiative because of the cost. The alder pay budget will increase from $260,000 to $700,000, not including the cost of staff and supplies. Should we increase the budget now? I appreciate that we have an advisory referendum to learn more about how the general public feels about these changes.

What do you believe is the City Council’s role in police reform?

Police reform involves management of police brutality through policy and practice change. To this end we need the body worn cameras (BWC), which MPD also wants. We Need the pilot study to determine the impact of BWC in Madison. It will be one more tool to monitor police behavior and for police to have evidence from beginning to end of an incident. We also need to build relationships between neighborhoods and police, it should be a partnership not a dependent relationship. We need to fund the police and the mental health response team, and not make them competing forces. They should work in partnership to meet the community needs. Therefore I believe the City Council role is to investigate/support new tools for reform, fund the necessary resources to meet the needs of the city, and work in their neighborhoods to ensure a healthy relationship with the neighborhood officers.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.