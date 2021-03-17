Cap Times Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 4

What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?

Affordable housing. With property prices rising so quickly, people are quickly being priced out of our area. Without smart planning we face losing the vibrancy and balance that make our Madison neighborhoods great.

Among Dane County’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize in next year’s budget?

Covid-19 has exacerbated many inequities — jobs, housing, healthcare, childcare. We are going to have to center our work on bridging gaps and reducing inequities and we look at post-pandemic Dane County.

What should Dane County do to support residents throughout the pandemic?

Right now the focus has properly been on getting people vaccinated as quickly as possible and to provide for core needs including food, housing, and healthcare. We must also continue to support local employers and small businesses.

How do you think about making local government more accessible to people?