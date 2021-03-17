Cap Times Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 4

Cecely Castillo is running unopposed for a one-year term on the Dane County Board of Supervisors representing District 4 after being appointed to the vacant seat last year.
Castillo was sworn in on Dec. 17 and replaced former supervisor Richard Kilmer, who resigned mid-term. In a previous interview, she said she hopes her leadership, as well as other examples set by women across the state, will model making the community a better place for her two daughters.
She is also the Dane County Board’s first Latina member.
“Madison is such a vibrant community, and Dane County encompasses so many different people that it's really nice to be able to be a part of that and to expand the diversity of the board,” Castillo previously said.
Learn more about Castillo and where she stands on key issues facing the county. The spring election is April 6.
Cecely Castillo
Age: 47
Prior elected office: N/A
Other public service: Past president of the Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS) board of directors
Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/CecelyforSupervisor
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
Affordable housing. With property prices rising so quickly, people are quickly being priced out of our area. Without smart planning we face losing the vibrancy and balance that make our Madison neighborhoods great.
Among Dane County’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize in next year’s budget?
Covid-19 has exacerbated many inequities — jobs, housing, healthcare, childcare. We are going to have to center our work on bridging gaps and reducing inequities and we look at post-pandemic Dane County.
What should Dane County do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
Right now the focus has properly been on getting people vaccinated as quickly as possible and to provide for core needs including food, housing, and healthcare. We must also continue to support local employers and small businesses.
How do you think about making local government more accessible to people?
While virtual meetings have their drawbacks, I have heard from people in-district that they appreciated being able to watch the county board meetings virtually whereas they would not have attended them in person. Modernizing and expanding engagement with local government helps us better understand the needs and priorities of those living in our districts.
What do you believe is the Dane County Board's role in criminal justice reform?
I worked as a Chicago prosecutor for nine years and witnessed the prevalence of racial bias in the criminal justice system. Our criminal justice system includes differential treatment of people of color at every step in the criminal justice process. This system of injustice was not created overnight and this is going to take dedicated and continuous work to create a more equitable system. Our job as supervisors is to commit to listen to members of our community, to remain focused, and to take on the hard work.
