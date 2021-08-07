Cap Times Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 20

Mary Ellen Havel-Lang and Joe Lotegeluaki are running as write-in candidates for the Dane County Board’s vacant District 20 seat.
Lotegeluaki is a 16-year member of the Madison-area union Carpenters Local 314 and volunteers for nonprofits that encourage youth to get interested in construction and improve the quality and affordability of housing for low-to-moderate income residents.
Havel-Lang served on the Sun Prairie Area School Board for 12 years, for five of which she was president. She is the chair of the Sun Prairie Youth and Families Commission, secretary of the Anti-Bullying Collaborative (ABC) of Sun Prairie and a member of the board for the Friends of the Neighborhood Navigators.
Both candidates are running as write-in candidates after no one filed paperwork by the June 18 deadline.
The special election, scheduled for Tuesday, was set following the death of Julie Schwellenbach, who most recently represented the county’s northeastern district. District 20 includes parts of the village of Windsor, the town of Bristol, the town of Sun Prairie, the village of Marshall, the town of Medina and the town of York. Schwellenbach was elected in 2018.
Mary Ellen Havel-Lang
Age: 68
Profession: retired
Prior elected office: Sun Prairie Area School District Board member and president
Other public service: Currently the chair of the Sun Prairie Youth and Families Commission, secretary of the Anti-Bullying Collaborative of Sun Prairie, member of the board of directors for the Friends of the Neighborhood Navigators, member of the Dane County Redistricting Commission
Campaign website: N/A
What is the greatest challenge facing District 20 and what would you do to address it?
COVID-19 and its variants — so many things depend on the eradication of the COVID virus. The economy, jobs, housing, health care, kids’ health and safety — just to name a few. I would work with and support the public health department to do what they can to get folks vaccinated. Vaccinations are the key to getting back to normal.
Among Dane County's many competing needs, what would you prioritize in the 2022 budget?
There are many great things happening in Dane County that should be continued, such as the establishment and continued use of solar power, growing the library system and the geothermal work at the landfill, which is an industry leader. These activities should be supported and continued. I would like to get a feel for other priorities when the departments present their budget requests.
How do you think the county should proceed with the major jail project given reports that it could exceed the approved budget?
The jail project is about providing adequate health and safety to those who are incarcerated and providing a safe working environment for deputies. There is no doubt that thinking and strategies have changed since the jail was originally built. We need a facility that can house and care for people who have special needs, such as mental illness, addiction issues, pregnancy, ongoing physical ailments, etc., in addition to the general population. Implementing safety measures in a facility are included in the expectations of families and Dane County residents. I would like an opportunity to research the proposal presented and analyze it in order to give a more informed opinion.
What do you believe is the Dane County Board's role in criminal justice reform?
The County Board’s role is to collaborate and partner with the Dane County Criminal Justice Council in order to achieve criminal justice reform. According to Dane County Ordinance 15.46, the Dane County Criminal Justice Council shall provide program oversight for criminal justice initiatives.
Joe Lotegeluaki
Age: 35
Profession: Union carpenter
Prior elected office: N/A
Other public service: Kids Building Wisconsin board member, trustee and delegate of the Madison-area union Carpenters Local 314, delegate to the Building Trades, volunteer with Project Home
Campaign website: N/A
What is the greatest challenge facing District 20 and what would you do to address it?
I think the COVID recovery is the biggest issue facing the district. From schools going virtual, people losing their jobs, to the strain on small businesses, the district is feeling it. We are in a fragile state of recovery right now. A steady hand, consistency in guidelines and county ordinances and a constant willingness to listen to feedback from the public are key. Above all else, we must make sure that relief funds are actually getting into the hands of those who need it most.
Among Dane County's many competing needs, what would you prioritize in the 2022 budget?
COVID recovery is something I would prioritize in the 2022 budget. Recovery for small businesses and industries that were hurt are the most critical. Our underrepresented and economically disadvantaged communities have been hit the hardest. We must ensure that the future steps we take will have a meaningful, positive impact on those communities, and provide a pathway for our local businesses to thrive.
How do you think the county should proceed with the major jail project given reports that it could exceed the approved budget?
The county should be moving forward with the jail project to the best of its ability. The current jail is unsafe and inhumane. We can not afford to simply wait for material costs to go down. If it takes a small redesign to ensure that this project meets the budget and moves forward, then that is something that I am willing to look at. A new updated jail will ensure the county meets its goal of having a safe, secure and humane facility.
What do you believe is the Dane County Board's role in criminal justice reform?
The Dane County Board needs to take an aggressive approach when it comes to criminal justice reform. The new jail project is a big part of that. A new facility with fewer beds, updated cell blocks, less solitary confinement, more space for medical and mental health treatment is going to go a long way toward reforming our system. The other part of that is re-entry. We need space and programs that will help inmates re-enter society with skills and a pathway to the industries that need workers the most.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.