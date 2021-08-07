Cap Times Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 20

Mary Ellen Havel-Lang

Age: 68

Profession: retired

Prior elected office: Sun Prairie Area School District Board member and president

Other public service: Currently the chair of the Sun Prairie Youth and Families Commission, secretary of the Anti-Bullying Collaborative of Sun Prairie, member of the board of directors for the Friends of the Neighborhood Navigators, member of the Dane County Redistricting Commission

Campaign website: N/A

What is the greatest challenge facing District 20 and what would you do to address it?

COVID-19 and its variants — so many things depend on the eradication of the COVID virus. The economy, jobs, housing, health care, kids’ health and safety — just to name a few. I would work with and support the public health department to do what they can to get folks vaccinated. Vaccinations are the key to getting back to normal.

Among Dane County's many competing needs, what would you prioritize in the 2022 budget?