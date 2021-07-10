Cap Times Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 19

Kristen Morris and Timothy Rockwell are running in the July 13 special election to represent District 19 on the Dane County Board of Supervisors.
The election was set after former District 19 supervisor Teran Peterson moved outside of her district in May, leaving the seat vacant.
The Dane County Board’s District 19 covers part of Sun Prairie, including the Sun Prairie Business Park, Westwynde, Royal Oaks and the Golden Meadows neighborhood.
Kristen Morris
Age: 37
Profession: Stay-at-home parent
Prior elected office: N/A
Other public service: Meadow View School Community Organization vice president; member of the Sun Prairie Parent Leadership Council member, Sun Prairie School District Boundaries and Bell Times Task Force member and Free Mom Hugs; former member of Sun Prairie School District Anti-Bullying Task Force and former key communicator for the Sun Prairie School Board
Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/Kristen-Morris-for-Dane-County-Supervisor-104047168523796
What is the greatest challenge facing District 19 and what would you do to address it?
I believe the greatest challenge facing Dane County is our homeless population. Tent cities have popped up all over Dane County and having any of our residents sleep in a tent in our hot summers and brutal winters is unacceptable. The county needs to support the city of Madison in its purchase of a new temporary living facility and needs to work with developers and rental management companies to help curb the rising cost of rent.
Among Dane County's many competing needs, what would you prioritize in the 2022 budget?
First and foremost should be addressing services needed for our residents. We need more mental health services, affordable housing services, educational opportunities and job training. The Dane County Jail is also an important item in the 2022 budget. The current jail is not up to structural codes, it is outdated and not safe for the people in our custody as well as our sheriff deputies. We need to revisit the cost of the new jail and discuss the approved budget.
How do you think the county should proceed with the major jail project given reports that it could exceed the approved budget?
The recent reports that the jail could exceed the approved budget are because of the rising cost of materials. If Dane County continues to "kick the can" down the road with new assessments and new budgets, costs will continue to rise for the overall project. The jail needs to be replaced and the longer the project is delayed, the more it is going to cost. This is why the project needs to be started as soon as possible.
What do you believe is the Dane County Board's role in criminal justice reform?
Dane County has made progress when it comes to criminal justice reform, but we have many more miles to go. We need to put more money and resources into restorative justice and look into alternatives to incarceration. We need to allot more money to data-driven justice, which is identifying individuals who are at high risk for incarceration and providing them with community based services, such as mental health providers or addiction specialists, to help break the cycle of incarceration.
Timothy Rockwell
Age: 31
Profession: American Extractions vice president
Prior elected office: N/A
Other public service: Founder and director of the Dane County chapter of an organization called "Celebrate Recovery” — a non-profit organization that works with individuals recovering from substance abuse and mental health issues
Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/timrockwellfordanecountyboard/
What is the greatest challenge facing District 19 and what would you do to address it?
As I knock on doors around Sun Prairie, the rise in crime is the top issue on most voters' minds. Clearly local government, including the county, must make police protection a priority.
Among Dane County's many competing needs, what would you prioritize in the 2022 budget?
Dane County provides a broad array of services. I plan to use my business background — a perspective that the current board is lacking — to ensure that core functions like the Sheriff’s Department, human services and transportation are delivered in an efficient manner.
How do you think the county should proceed with the major jail project given reports that it could exceed the approved budget?
This is a perfect example of how my business background will be an asset to the County Board. We need to make sure government is running efficiently and that projects do not unnecessarily burden the public. Public safety is a necessity, and the jail is a component of public safety for those who have been charged and convicted as well as for the deputies who work there. It is important to treat all people — arrested, convicted, incarcerated, and working at the jail — with respect and dignity, which demands a new jail.
What do you believe is the Dane County Board's role in criminal justice reform?
While the state and federal governments have jurisdiction over most criminal justice standards, the county provides treatment alternatives and diversion to lower the recidivism rate. My background leading a local non-profit in addressing substance abuse and mental health challenges provides a strong base from which to review and potentially improve the county’s efforts in this area.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.