Cap Times Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 19

What is the greatest challenge facing District 19 and what would you do to address it?

I believe the greatest challenge facing Dane County is our homeless population. Tent cities have popped up all over Dane County and having any of our residents sleep in a tent in our hot summers and brutal winters is unacceptable. The county needs to support the city of Madison in its purchase of a new temporary living facility and needs to work with developers and rental management companies to help curb the rising cost of rent.

Among Dane County's many competing needs, what would you prioritize in the 2022 budget?

First and foremost should be addressing services needed for our residents. We need more mental health services, affordable housing services, educational opportunities and job training. The Dane County Jail is also an important item in the 2022 budget. The current jail is not up to structural codes, it is outdated and not safe for the people in our custody as well as our sheriff deputies. We need to revisit the cost of the new jail and discuss the approved budget.